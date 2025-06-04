Shaquille O'Neal won four NBA championships during his time in the league. The 7-foot-1 center is widely considered to be the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. For that reason, O'Neal included himself in his latest all-time NBA starting five when Jason and Travis Kelce asked him about it on New Heights. O'Neal's lineup has changed over time, including Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan in his latest edition, but LeBron James is a notable exclusion.

Kelce asked the former Laker about his all-time group, his move to ESPN and his time playing alongside Kobe Bryant on Wednesday's episode. Less than a year ago, O'Neal answered the same question with a different group. At the time, he put together a team featuring Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Julius Erving, Karl Malone, and himself.

In 2025, O'Neal made two key changes to his group, moving players up one position. He shared his new starting five with Kelce, impressing him and his brother with his choices.

“Curry at the one, Kobe at the two, Jordan at the three, Tim Duncan at the four, and me at the five,” O'Neal said. “Nobody is beating that team.”

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Former Knicks player breaks down why Tom Thibodeau firing was justifiedJackson Stone ·
Former Boston Celtics player Rajon Rondo on the sideline as the Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons in the second half at TD Garden.
Boogie Cousins on Rajon Rondo Knicks buzz, ‘light years ahead of’ JJ RedickScotty White ·
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) is interviewed by Ernie Johnson after receiving the Larry Bird MVP Trophy game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
How Pascal Siakam’s 6-year journey paved road to Pacers’ NBA FinalsJulian Ojeda ·
Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal stands next to Kobe Bryant with GOAT signs in background
Shaquille O’Neal has no regrets over treatment of Kobe BryantRandall Barnes ·
Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), forward Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk to the media after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center with the Pacers logo in the background
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren makes ’17 winners’ declaration ahead of NBA FinalsJosue Pavon ·
John Haliburton, father of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), reacts from an suite prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton calls out ‘ridiculous commentary’ surrounding his dadJackson Stone ·

James' exclusion on the list is a surprise to fans. He is third on O'Neal's list of greatest NBA players ever, but couldn't crack the starting lineup. He explained to Kelce that he doesn't like participating in exercises like this. In his opinion, lists like that sour players against him unnecessarily.

While he has problems with the question, O'Neal has become more proactive with his answer. Players that retired before the modern era often tend to think that current players are soft. However, Curry and Duncan's inclusion in his starting five show over Erving and Malone show that his perception has evolved.

O'Neal has remained relevant in the basketball world thanks to his success in the media. However, Kelce's request might earn him some shade from the players he left out of his starting five. However, the former Laker has respect for all eras of NBA basketball and the legends who came before, during, and after his playing career.