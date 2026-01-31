With the NBA trade deadline approaching next week, the biggest name that’s been circulating is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. A report surfaced this week that the Bucks were finally open to gauging trade interest in their superstar amid a disappointing season. In the meantime, Giannis was content to pass the time by taking to social media where he was trying to gain another endorsement deal.

Giannis on IG: “Trojan, what’s up? I’m curious to see if your product works.” 💀💀💀 (h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/24pOzWJWc2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 30, 2026

Amid the ongoing trade speculation surrounding the Bucks’ star, Giannis Antetokounmpo took to social media to try and snag an endorsement deal from the contraceptive brand Trojan. Antetokounmpo cited Kevin Durant’s deal with the skin care brand CeraVe and how that transpired as a basis for him trying get his potential new endorsement deal.

In the meantime, Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined due to a calf injury. He sustained the injury during the Bucks’ loss to the Detroit Pistons last week, and the initial diagnosis would be four to six weeks for a potential return, taking him past the trade deadline.

Even, so the injury and potential timeline has reportedly not deterred opposing teams from registering trade interest in Antetokounmpo. The Bucks have sputtered to an 18-28 record and have lost four games in a row.

This season, Antetokounmpo has appeared in 30 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists with splits of 64.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 65.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has played his entire 13-year career to this point with the Bucks. He led the team to the 2021 NBA championship, was the 2019 and 2020 MVP, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, the 2017 Most Improved Player and was just selected to his 10th consecutive All-Star appearance.