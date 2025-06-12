Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is in a familiar spot in this year's NBA Finals. Carlisle leads another underdog team led by an underrated star, even though Tyrese Haliburton and Dirk Nowitzki were much different leaders that guided their team to the Finals for the first time. He reflected on the path that has led him to the Finals, including a trade that almost happened when he was with the Dallas Mavericks involving Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.

Haliburton was an intriguing prospect during the 2020 draft. The Iowa State point guard was not as popular as top prospects like Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball. However, his skillset was highly valued by teams across the league. According to Carlisle, the Mavericks attempted to build a trade package featuring Brunson and their draft picks to move up.

According to ESPN's Jamal Collier and Tim McMahon, Dallas tried to trade with every team for a shot at Haliburton before the Sacramento Kings selected him at No. 12.

“We tried like hell to get him and move up, we just couldn't do it,” Carlisle said before the start of the Finals. “When I tell you that Mark Cuban tried everything. When Mark puts his mind to something, he can usually figure something out.”

Despite Cuban's best efforts, the Mavericks were unable to get a deal done. It may have been for the best, though. Brunson developed into a capable backcourt player alongside Luka Doncic. However, Dallas did not want to give him the extension he asked for and the young guard signed with the New York Knicks.

Carlisle stayed with the Mavericks for one more season before heading back to the Pacers in 2021. After being so high on Haliburton, he got the chance to coach the young star when Indiana traded for him. Three years later, Carlisle and Haliburton have the Pacers two wins away from the team's first championship in franchise history.

Carlisle has developed many point guards throughout his career, but Brunson and Haliburton might be his two biggest triumphs. Both guards made All-NBA teams this season, leading their teams deep into the postseason.

After Jayson Tatum's injury, the Eastern Conference is as wide open as it has ever been. However, the Pacers and Knicks have a chance to dominate for years to come.

Carlisle has been a big supporter of Haliburton's game, and heaped praise on the Pacers' leader throughout the postseason. He even compared his young star to Jason Kidd. The Hall of Fame guard helped him grow into the coach that he is now.

“What I learned my first year in Dallas was to give J-Kidd the ball and get out of the way, let him run the show, let him run the team,” Carlisle said before the start of the NBA Finals. “Tyrese, very similar situation, but didn't take half a season to figure it out. The situation in Dallas with Luka was the same. It's pretty clear, when you have a player of that kind of magnitude, that kind of presence, that kind of knowledge, vision and depth, you got to let them do what they do.”

Carlisle's strategy has worked, and he is close to his second championship. If he can seal the deal, he will go down as one of the most underrated coaches in league history.