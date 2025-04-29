An embarrassing sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies has led the franchise to explore all options. After Ja Morant was injured for the Grizzlies' Game 4, the team looked fine without him.

As a result, some believe that he's not at that superstar caliber anymore.

“When I'm talking to people around the league, GMs, execs, scouts, I don't have people telling me that they think Ja is a top-10 player when he's healthy anymore,” ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Monday's episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.

This is an interesting statement, considering how dynamic Morant is. His athleticism, play-making, and tough shot-making down the stretch of a game are pivotal.

He's been one of the best point guards in the league for quite a while. However, there hasn't been that killer instinct that has been there in the past few seasons.

Although Morant has battled injuries, that same fire and swagger aren't always there.

It might be because other teams are starting to figure him out. He's not an amazing shooter, and teams will dare him to shoot. It's not all the time, but Morant's game hasn't expanded as much either.

His injuries have been a result of attacking the basket on numerous occasions. If he were to expand his offensive repertoire, this might not be a discussion.

Ja Morant's time with the Grizzlies might be over

Ever since the Grizzlies shockingly fired Taylor Jenkins, the team has been on a downward spiral. Although injuries have plagued the team, and the timing of the firing didn't help, they looked to be a shell of themselves.

After the Grizzlies were beaten by 51 points, their most competitive games came without Morant. That's a concerning sign, considering he was labeled as one of the best players in the league.

Either way, there is plenty of work to do for the organization. They also have to decide about extending Jaren Jackson Jr to a five-year supermax contract.

If that transpires, it might leave Morant as the odd man out.

Although he's under contract, that might be an indication of who Memphis wants moving forward.

At the end of the day, there's plenty of time before the next NBA season comes. Some moves are likely to shake up the organization.

Considering they fell to the No. 8 seed after being the No. 2 seed under Jenkins, some serious examination is required. One of those examinations will be regarding Morant.

They'll weigh the pros and cons and decide from there.