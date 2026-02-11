The Los Angeles Lakers are navigating a delicate period as they await the return of superstar guard Luka Doncic from a left hamstring injury.

Head coach JJ Redick recently provided a promising update, describing the MVP candidate's status as progressing and noting that he is currently day-to-day.

This news comes as a major relief for a Lakers squad that has struggled to find its rhythm without its primary engine, posting a mediocre 5-5 record in his absence.

While the team remains cautious about his rehabilitation, Doncic participated in contact work on Tuesday, signaling that he is nearing a return to a lineup that desperately needs his league-leading scoring.

This commitment to the sport is not limited to his on-court duties, as his long-term vision for the game is now extending into the business of international basketball.

Parallel to his physical recovery, Doncic is reportedly making significant moves in the front-office realm through a new international partnership.

According to a report shared by Marc Stein on X, as an NBA rumor, former Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson has organized an ownership group featuring Doncic that is currently finalizing a deal for a professional franchise.

Article Continues Below

This team is expected to eventually be based in Rome as a cornerstone of the NBA Europe expansion, a location that holds personal significance as Italy borders Doncic's native Slovenia.

This ambitious venture into team ownership highlights a growing influence that matches his vocal presence within the Lakers locker room.

That same assertive personality was recently on full display during a lighthearted discussion about the team's internal dynamics.

While appearing on the Cousins podcast with NBA legends Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, Doncic humorously claimed the title of the biggest trash talker on the current Lakers roster.

He acknowledged his tendency to jaw with opponents and fans alike, noting that his ability to back up his words with a league-high 32.8 points per game makes him a formidable verbal opponent.

Doncic is finishing his rehab and preparing for a potential return, as a new team emerges in Europe with him in the ownership group.