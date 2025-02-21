There's no question that the development of rookies in the NBA are something to keep under watch for basketball fans. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed several top-overall NBA Draft picks either live up to the hype or go bust.

However, there have also been players who were picked low in the draft that managed to earn their keep in the NBA. In fact, some would even blossom into Hall of Famers. Here are the 10 best NBA Draft steals in history, ranked.

Drafted in the second round with the 41st-overall pick by the Denver Nuggets at the 2014 NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic is the biggest draft steal in league history. In fact, when Jokic got drafted, the NBA even aired a Taco Bell commercial.

Fast-forward to today, Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP, collecting his third overall. He also has seven All-Star Game appearances, six All-NBA Team selections, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP to his name.

2. Kobe Bryant

Given that Kobe Bryant was coming out of high school, the Los Angeles Lakers pretty much took a gamble. After the Charlotte Hornets drafted Bryant with the 13th-overall pick at the 1996 NBA Draft, the Lakers traded for him in exchange for All-Star big man Vlade Divac.

While Bryant had a slow rise, the wait was worth it. The Black Mamba went on to insert himself into the GOAT conversation by leading the Lakers to five NBA titles, two of which saw him become the NBA Finals MVP.

As a scrawny kid from Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still a raw prospect during the 2013 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Milwaukee Bucks still took a chance on him by drafting him with the 15th-overall pick.

Fast-forward to today, it's safe to say that teams probably regret passing up the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo went on to live up to the bill, winning two NBA MVP awards. But more importantly, he led the Bucks to the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

During the 2011 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers managed to pick up an under-the-radar prospect in Kawhi Leonard with the 15th-overall pick. However, the San Antonio Spurs took notice and offered to swap Leonard for George Hill, which the Pacers agreed to.

Indiana and other teams who had a chance to select Leonard probably regretted passing him up. The Klaw went on to lead the Spurs to an NBA championship to become one of the youngest NBA Finals MVPs in history. Later on, Leonard would also lead the Toronto Raptors to their first championship banner.

5. Dennis Rodman

When it comes to defense and hustle, there's no doubt that Dennis Rodman has to be up there. The Detroit Pistons selected Rodman in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft. Little did anyone expect that an undersized big man like Rodman would torment opposing elite big men with his tenacious rebounding.

Rodman won a pair of championships with the Bad Boy Pistons followed by a three-peat with Michael Jordan's Bulls. Individually, Rodman is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner to go along with seven NBA rebounding titles.

6. Manu Ginobili

Another second-round pick that became a steal for the Spurs was Manu Ginobili. Ginobili was a celebrated international prospect. However, teams were hesitant given that there were questions surrounding his ability to adapt to the NBA style of play. The Spurs selected him in the second round with the 57th-overall pick at the 1999 NBA Draft.

The Spurs opted to stash him by letting him play overseas before playing in the NBA. After spearheading Argentina's Golden Age, Ginobili became a two-time NBA All-Star and an NBA Sixth Man of the Year. But more importantly, Ginobili also helped the Spurs win four NBA championships.

Sneakily picked by the Golden State Warriors with the 35th-overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, the Warriors certainly discovered a hidden gem in Draymond Green. Green turned out to be the perfect fit alongside the Warriors' Splash Brothers.

Although he's one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, he has emerged as the heart and soul of the Warriors squad that went on to win four NBA championships. And they are looking for more following the trade for Jimmy Butler.

8. Jimmy Butler

Speaking of Butler, he was the 30th-overall pick at the 2011 NBA Draft of the Chicago Bulls. And despite the Bulls initially burying him on their bench to start his NBA career, Butler proved that he was a premiere superstar. Before the 2025 trade to Golden State, Butler was the face of the Miami Heat, leading them to a pair of NBA Finals appearances.

9. Pascal Siakam

It's safe to say that teams were caught not doing their homework by missing out on a prospect like Pascal Siakam. Siakam fell to 27th overall, where the Toronto Raptors selected him. The Raptors recognized his potential and developed him at the NBA G-League.

Once ready, Siakam became a force to be reckoned with, helping the Raptors secure the franchise's first title in 2019. Moreover, he also blossomed into a three-time NBA All-Star. However, his third All-Star season was in a Pacers uniform following a trade in January 2024.

10. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson had to be the steal of the 2018 NBA Draft. Surprisingly, teams let an elite guard like Brunson fall as low as the second round before the Dallas Mavericks scooped him up with the 33rd-overall pick. The Villanova alumnus showed flashes of brilliance as the facilitator behind Luka Doncic.

However, when the Mavericks opted not to re-sign him, he took his talents to New York. The Knicks are currently enjoying the brilliance of Brunson, who blossomed into a two-time All-Star and All-NBA Team selection.