Setting NBA records are a great way to cement a player's legacy. While records are usually broken from time to time, there are just some who remain set in stone. Here is a look at the 10 most unbreakable records in NBA history.

Check out the gallery.

LeBron James' NBA all-time scoring record

It was certainly a historic moment to see LeBron James finally break the scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Initially expected to be unbreakable, James proved that his longevity and scoring prowess reigned supreme, adding another milestone to his already Hall-of-Fame worthy career. To make matters more interesting, The King isn't done just yet. He has already scored more than 41,000 points, but by still playing at a high level, that tally should easily continue to grow.

Stephen Curry's NBA all-time three-point field-goals record

Stephen Curry is dubbed as the best shooter in the world. He cemented that fact when Curry surpassed Ray Allen for the most three-point field-goals converted by a player in NBA history. As the face of the Golden State Warriors, Curry should continue to increase his tally. Right now, he has already made more than 4,000. Even if the NBA is still in the midst of the three-point revolution, it doesn't seem like anyone can catch him for as long as he continues to light up teams with his elite marksmanship.

John Stockton's NBA all-time assists records

When it comes to longevity and playmaking, there is no doubt that John Stockton had to be the golden standard. The former Utah Jazz star was the resident point guard for Salt Lake City for 19 seasons. In the process, he also broke both the assists and steals records in the NBA all-time record books.

But among the two, it looks like the assists record will be set in stone. Today, only two active players remain in the race to dethrone Stockton, which are Chris Paul and LeBron James. Unfortunately, as close as they are, they're still thousands of assists away from tying his mark as they enter the final stretch of their respective careers.

Bill Russell's 11 championship rings as a player

There's no question that it was a different era back in the day. In fact, Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics were just in a class of their own. To this day, Russell remains as the sole leader with the most NBA championships won as a player with 11. The 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame center was at the forefront of the Celtics dynasty, setting an unbreakable record in terms of rings.

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game

Although scoring has been made easier in the NBA today, not a single player has reached triple figures since Wilt Chamberlain. To this day, Chamberlain remains the only player to ever reach the century mark. In fact, the closest fans ever witnessed a player got was Kobe Bryant, who dropped 81. Since then, we've seen a string of 70-point outings, but not one as ever at least flirted with triple figures, which goes to show Chamberlain's dominance.

Scott Skiles' 30-assist game

While Chamberlain broke the scoring record, it was Scott Skiles who set the most assists in a game. Skiles registered 30 assists in a 155-116 drubbing over the Denver Nuggets back in the 1990-91 season. Only John Stockton came close with 28. With a flurry of score-first guards in the NBA today and pass-first big men just beginning to make their marks, it's highly unlikely that any player would ever eclipse that mark.

Oliver Miller as the heaviest player in NBA history

Throughout NBA history, the heaviest NBA player to ever step foot on a NBA hardwood was Oliver Miller. He tipped the scales by weighing 375 pounds. Although it's not exactly a record to be proud of, it doesn't look like anyone is going to break it anytime soon.

While players can eat their way to match that total, NBA teams and coaching staff are now stricter in terms of health and weight. In fact, some front-office personnel would even add weight clauses to player contracts these days to maintain a player's fitness at the optimum level.

Muggsy Bogues as the shortest player in NBA history

Standing at 5-foot-3, it was impressive that Muggsy Bogues made it to the NBA. To make matters more interesting, the pint-sized guard even managed to carve out a 14-year NBA career as the smallest player to ever step foot in a league filled with giants. While the league still has players well below six feet tall, it's safe to say that we won't be seeing another guard as small as Bogues enter the NBA, let alone make an impact like he did.

Rasheed Wallace's 41 technical fouls in a single season

Rasheed Wallace was one of the most polarizing players during his time. In fact, he often caught the ire of referees, accumulating a total of 317 technical fouls in his career. Moreover, during the 2000-01 season, he even collected a total of 41 technical fouls, the NBA record for the most in a single season. That's quite similar to getting a technical foul for half of the 82-game season. As a fun fact, Wallace actually played in only 77 games that year.

Baron Davis' 89-foot heave

Baron Davis was a phenomenal basketball player to watch when healthy. In fact, he set a record for the longest shot in NBA history. In a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis pulled off a 89-foot Hail Mary as time expired in the third quarter, helping propel the Hornets to a 103-93 victory over the Bucks.