Kobe Bryant was one of the most respected players in the NBA, having won five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and one NBA MVP all with the Los Angeles Lakers. Thanks to his Mamba mentality and unmatched work ethic, Bryant defied all odds to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

But while Bryant makes a case as the GOAT, he wasn't undefeated. Here is a look at 10 NBA players with the most wins against Kobe Bryant.

1. Tim Duncan: 31

Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant had plenty of clashes together. These two players were loyal to their respective franchises, paving the way for plenty of Western Conference battles. Duncan reigned supreme against the Black Mamba during the regular season. He averaged 21.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game when they clashed. He also earned the most wins by any player against Bryant. However, Bryant went 18-12 against Duncan's San Antonio Spurs in the postseason.

2. Tony Parker: 26

Also part of the Spurs dynasty, Tony Parker was a thorn in the side of Bryant's Lakers. In fact, Parker garnered 26 wins out of the 38 clashes against the late Lakers star. But given Bryant's ability to kick into a new gear come playoff time, the Black Mamba got his vengeance in the postseason winning 14 to Parker's eight in the playoff battles.

3. Manu Ginobili: 25

While Bryant pretty much dominated the Spurs in the playoffs, the matchup between Manu Ginobili and the five-time NBA champion was an interesting one. Although both played the same position, they also impacted the game in different ways. In fact, Ginobili dominated the matchup against Bryant with a 25-11 record in the regular season.

4. Rasheed Wallace: 20

Rasheed Wallace is known for his defensive teeth and versatility as a big man. He has defended some of the best players in the world. He was capable of clamping elite players, including Bryant. Wallace pretty much won his clashes against Bryant in the regular season with 20 wins. Wallace also was part of the 2004 Detroit Pistons that shocked Bryant's Lakers in the NBA Finals.

5. Kevin Garnett: 20

Kevin Garnett may have garnered 20 wins over the Black Mamba. However, the latter still won 31 games against Garnett's teams. Bryant and Garnett often left it all out in the hardwood, leading to plenty of classic matchups. Moreover, anyone can agree that both players dueled like gladiators during their NBA Finals clashes in 2008 and 2010 when Garnett was with the Boston Celtics.

6. Zach Randolph: 19

Zach Randolph transformed into a star late in his career. However, a surprising fact about his career is that the former NBA Most Improved Player actually has a winning record over Bryant. He garnered 19 wins out of their 36 clashes together. Although it's a surprising feat, certainly, Randolph was never one to back down from the competition.

7. Shawn Marion: 19

As part of the iconic Phoenix Suns era during the late 2000s, Shawn Marion was a defensive ace in charge of clamping down the best wing players. While he did get 19 wins over Bryant, the Black Mamba was a tough assignment even for The Matrix. Bryant still won 27 games over Marion's teams. Bryant continued his dominance over Marion during the playoffs with a 13-8 record.

8. Rashard Lewis: 19

Rashard Lewis and Bryant didn't have a lot of games against each other. But in the regular season, Lewis won slightly more games than the Lakers legend. However, Bryant did get the last laugh over Lewis in the postseason. In the 2009 NBA Finals, Bryant led the Lakers to an NBA championship at the expense of Lewis' Orlando Magic in five games.

9. Boris Diaw: 18

If there was a player who dominated Bryant both in the regular season and in the playoffs in terms of wins, it was Boris Diaw. While his production wasn't exactly mind blowing, his record over Bryant is. Diaw actually emerged victorious in 18 games over Bryant out of 29 regular-season contests. The victories carried over into the postseason for Diaw with a record of 8-4.

10. Jason Terry: 18

Jason Terry was a solid sparkplug off the bench, earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2009 before winning his first NBA championship in 2011. Terry also became one of the players with the most wins over the Black Mamba with 18. Bryant still won the matchup by accumulating a total of 24 wins over Terry in the regular season. But in the playoffs, Terry swept Bryant in the midst of the Dallas Mavericks' magical championship run.