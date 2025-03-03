Michael Jordan is regarded as the GOAT of basketball by many. But while Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history with six NBA titles, five MVPs, and 10 scoring titles, even His Airness didn't win every game. Here is a look at 10 NBA stars with a winning record over Michael Jordan.

Scottie Pippen

Record: 1-0

While Scottie Pippen and Jordan won six NBA titles together, the two did split up after winning their sixth. Pippen played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Jordan for the Washington Wizards. In their lone clash against each other, Pippen matched Jordan's 14-point output but added seven rebounds and five assists. The Blazers also emerged victorious, thrashing the Wizards, 98-79.

Kobe Bryant

Record: 5-3

Although Kobe Bryant came into the NBA during the final stretch of Jordan's decorated career, it was still a privilege for NBA fans to see two generational GOATs go at it. Although Jordan took three victories against the Black Mamba, Bryant emerged victorious five times. In their clashes, Bryant averaged 22.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Record: 3-0

Dirk Nowitzki carved out a legendary NBA career, especially among European basketball players. He revolutionized the game with the introduction of a stretch big. But while Nowitzki's career is highlighted by the Mavs' 2011 NBA championship run, he can also brag about having a 3-0 record against the GOAT. However, Jordan was already in his final season with the Wizards.

Ben Wallace

Record: 5-3

Ben Wallace isn't a scorer. However, his defense and rebounding elevated him into a star. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year made life difficult for several elite scorers, including His Airness. In fact in their matchups, Jordan made only 41% of his shots from the field overall. Wallace also averaged 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per outing during those games.

Record: 6-4

Chauncey Billups is the lone NBA player in league history to have a winning record against Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. All three have strong cases to call themselves the GOAT of basketball. Billups isn't a slouch himself, having led the Pistons to the 2004 NBA title while being named Finals MVP. Against Jordan, Billups averaged 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Hakeem Olajuwon

Record: 13-10

Both Hakeem Olajuwon and Jordan pretty much faced off during their prime years. It's a shame that NBA fans never got to see them ball out in an NBA Finals. The Bulls and the Rockets were two of four teams that won championships in the 90s, with the latter ending the former's three-peat streak.

With Jordan briefly retiring, Hakeem Olajuwon and the Rockets took advantage of the open field. Against Jordan though, Olajuwon won 13 of their 23 clashes, becoming one of the few players to have a winning record over His Airness.

Record: 2-0

Gilbert Arenas is one of the most controversial players ever in the NBA. Arenas continues to rub the NBA world the wrong way with his wild takes as an analyst. Nonetheless, no one can deny that the former All-Star guard always brought his A-game when he faced off against Jordan. He pieced together an undefeated run against His Airness, including dominant numbers of 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Arenas even dropped 41 on Jordan during their final matchup.

Bill Walton

Record: 8-2

Regarded as one of the all-time greats, Bill Walton was certainly a thorn in Jordan's side. Of course, Jordan was still starting to establish himself in the NBA. In the regular season, both players were at an impasse at 2-2. However, Walton's Boston Celtics ultimately dominated a young Jordan in the postseason, going 6-0.

Julius Erving

Record: 6-2

Another Basketball Hall of Famer who made life difficult for Jordan was Julius Erving. Dr. J won six of their eight matchups. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Around this time, Erving was still dealing with an inexperienced Jordan. On the other hand, Dr. J was already in the final stretch of his storied NBA career.

Larry Bird

Record: 23-11

Larry Bird is one of the few NBA stars that truly got Jordan's number. He had a dominant 17-11 record against Jordan's Bulls in the regular season and 6-0 in the postseason. Bird was the spearhead of the iconic Celtics dynasty in the 80s. In fact, Jordan remained winless against Bird in the playoffs. Bird swept Jordan's Bulls not once, but twice.