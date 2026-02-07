As Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson has spread praise for many on the “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with Tommy Alter, his latest comments put two superstars in the spotlight. With Johnson dealing with a knee injury with the Nuggets, he would speak on the podcast about two must-watch players in the NBA.

He would be asked by Alter, “Which NBA player, if you did not play in the NBA, would you pay to watch play?” as he had one easy answer that he said without any hesitation. That would be Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who is still playing at an elite level at 37 years old, averaging 27.2 points per game with his impressive shooting ability.

The “other obvious one” that Johnson mentions is San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who has ascended in his third season, using his unreal dimensions to record 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. Both Curry and Wembanyama showcased “extraordinary” feats in different ways, as Johnson explains.

“The other obvious one is Wendy, just because you've never probably seen a human like that, it's like you've never seen a human move like that and perform like that at that size. It's very unnatural. Steph is very normal, doing the extraordinary,” Johnson said.

Cam Johnson on who he would pay to watch if he wasn’t in the NBA 💵 🔹Steph Curry

🔹Victor Wembanyama "Steph is very normal doing the extraordinary. [Wemby] does things normal-sized people do but he's 7'5"." (via @OldManAndThree)

pic.twitter.com/QENgsRpyqq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2026

Cam Johnson speaks more on Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama

Alter would also give his thoughts on how Curry's ability can inspire people to play like he's doing, with a frame that is not entirely uncommon for most people. However, Wembanyama has the other side of that equation, as Alter and Johnson speak about.

“Steph is a thing, especially when that crowd is going, when he takes over a game where it is a, it's almost like you're watching the greatest tennis player ever take over a match and the crowd…To your point, who looks kind of attainable to the casual person,” Alter said.

“Wemby, the opposite. He does things that normal-sized people do, but he's seven, five,” Johnson said.

There's no denying that some players could've been snubbed, but Curry and Wembanyama are still exciting picks.