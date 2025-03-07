Inside the NBA’s veteran analyst Charles Barkley has never been one to hold back, and his blunt honesty is a big reason he remains one of the most popular figures in sports media. On Thursday night, he stirred the pot once again with a pointed critique of ESPN.

Barkley made it clear he's fed up with ESPN’s nonstop coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers. During TNT’s pregame show ahead of a doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers and the Lakers vs. New York Knicks, he went on a rant about how much time ESPN dedicates to discussing the Lakers.

The Round Mound of Rebound went on a two-minute tirade against ESPN, while his co-hosts sat back, occasionally chiming in to egg him on. He specifically called out Kendrick Perkins, saying, “I saw a fool idiot on TV talking about the Lakers saved the NBA. Yeah, he's an idiot and a fool.”

"I want all the smoke… the Lakers are doing great… Y'all are idiots because y'all talk about the Lakers and the Warriors all the time… Oklahoma City [Thunder] and the Cavs been ballin for six months." Charles Barkley took SHOTS at ESPN 😳pic.twitter.com/T24BBE1m9t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025

The Lakers hold a 39-21 record, sitting 11 games behind the Thunder in the Western Conference. They are riding a seven-game winning streak and have won 13 of their last 15 games as Luka Dončić has adjusted to the team and his partnership with LeBron James. Meanwhile, the Warriors have gone 8-2 in their last 10 outings and currently occupy the No. 6 seed in the West.

Charles Barkley wanting the media to shift their focus on the Cavs and the Thunder

“First of all the Lakers are having a great two weeks. He said the Lakers saved the NBA season. That's all them fools on the other network—which we going to be working for next year— that's all they talk about. Let me tell ya'll something. First of all, I want all the smoke. I don't whistle when I walk by the grave yard or anything like that. Hey man, the Lakers are doing great. Got a long way to go, but the reason… the season's been going great for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Barkley continued.

Oklahoma City remains on fire with a 51-11 record, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to strengthen his MVP case. Meanwhile, Cleveland became the first team to secure a playoff berth at 52-11, holding an eight-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East.

“They’re both doing great. Don’t get me wrong. If I turn out to be wrong, I’ve got no problem with that. But y’all are idiots because y’all talk about the Lakers and the Warriors all the time. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 12 straight games. Oklahoma City’s got the MVP and they are on fire. Y’all are talking about who’s in second place. That’s the reason I get pi–ed.”

Barkley didn’t stop there, taking aim at the “fools on the other network” for constantly discussing the Lakers and Warriors. He also joked that “we gonna become fools next year” when Inside the NBA moves to ESPN.

Kendrick Perkins wasted no time clapping back on Twitter, responding to Barkley’s criticism with a post that made it clear he wasn’t backing down.

"When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy." Kendrick Perkins fires back at Charles Barkley 😳 https://t.co/d9brGVZKuh pic.twitter.com/VsRXtG8sFX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025

Although Barkley didn't single out anyone, Stephen A. Smith has been heavily involved in the Lakers-Warriors discourse “on the other network.” Just this week, he claimed on Wednesday that he was done with the debate—only to engage in it again the very next day with a YouTuber on First Take.