Charles Barkley has been afraid to be extremely vocal about any topic. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the longtime TNT analyst opened up to SI’s Jimmy Traina about the new ESPN-TNT deal that will keep Inside the NBA on the air for the foreseeable future. After TNT lost NBA television rights last summer, Barkely was adamant that the 2024-25 season would be his last and that he wouldn't be continuing with Inside the NBA on another network. However, Barkley reversed course once a deal was struck with ESPN.

In the latest episode of SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Barkley explained that the workload involved played a big role in his decision to stick with TNT. One of the networks he turned down when it appeared that Inside the NBA would be concluding its run was NBC, which regained NBA media rights a year ago.

Barkley explained to Traina why he turned down a contract to jump to the Peacock network.

“I got a firm offer from NBC. I like NBC because my old boss, Mark Lazarus, hired me at Turner. But they had too much stuff for me to do. They started out two nights a week, then when football’s over, they went to three nights a week.,” Barkley said. “Then they have the Kentucky Derby, they had the Olympics. I was like, yeah, that’s not gonna happen. Even though they offered me more money, it wasn’t worth it for me from a work standpoint.”

Charles Barkley's cushy gig

Barkley is nothing if not consistent. At 62, Barkley is living his soft life era. Inside the NBA is one of the most chill environments in media. Charles, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaq have some of the best gigs in media. Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy might be the only entertainment figure with better job security this century. They work two nights a week, execute a few gags, go home, and freelance for March Madness coverage every now and then.

Barkley also reiterated that he won’t be going through the ESPN car wash regularly. Barkley signed a 10-year contract extension with TNT Sports in 2022. Barkley considers TNT to be extended family after 25 years on the network. However, in his mind, they're being contracted out to ESPN. During his conversation with Traina. Barkley sounded frustrated by the potential that the Worldwide Leader in Sports could try to exert additional influence over his relatively light work schedule.

“It’s an honor and privilege to work for ESPN, but I’m not gonna be going on First Take, Get Up, SportsCenter, Pat McAfee. That s–t isn’t gonna happen. That was my first gripe, to be honest with you.”

“We’re not gonna keep the same TNT schedule AND work for ABC/ESPN. That’s not gonna happen,” added Barkley.

Ultimately, Barkley is sending a warning shot across the bow of ESPN execs. If they try to interfere with Inside the NBA’s ingredients, he’s not afraid to walk away.