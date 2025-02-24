Play between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies halted momentarily for a heated reason. Donovan Mitchell and Desmond Bane nearly came to blows.

Both fought for the basketball and became tangled up on the floor. They wouldn't let go of the basketball. The benches eventually cleared on both sides.

Expand Tweet

The scuffle took place near the 7:30 mark of the third with the Cavs up 74-71 at their home venue. But Mitchell and Bane weren't the only players in trouble. Memphis star Ja Morant and the Cavs' Tristan Thompson also briefly fought.

Morant and Thompson got slapped with technical fouls. Mitchell and Bane also earned the double tech. Cleveland, meanwhile, led by as many as nine after the brief scuffle.