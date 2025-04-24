The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons came into Game 3 of their opening round series of the NBA Playoffs tied at one game apiece. With the series shifting to the Pistons’ home court for Game 3, things got a little fiery to start the game. Knicks’ star Karl-Anthony Towns was involved in a mini-squabble with a few of the Pistons players with a little under a minute gone by in the first quarter.

On the play in question, Karl-Anthony Towns attempted to come across the middle while being guarded by Tobias Harris. Towns and Harris got tangled up with each other and a whistle was blown. In the immediate aftermath, Towns appeared to shove Tim Hardaway Jr. who was near the play. Hardaway gave him a shove back and other players got involved.

The Knicks and Pistons’ series is a throwback to the past when both of these franchises used to be among the NBA’s elite. The Knicks struck first in this playoff series with a 123-112 win. The Pistons were able to bounce back in Game 2 with a 100-94 win.

The mini-altercation between Towns and several Pistons players was not the only source of drama in the opening quarter of Game 3. Jalen Brunson was hit with a flagrant foul for poking Hardaway in the face, and Towns was involved in yet another scuffle alongside teammate Mitchell Robinson after Robinson got tangled up with Pistons big man Paul Reed.

If this opening quarter is any indication, this is sure to be a tough, physical series with a lot of emotion boiling over. With the Knicks and Pistons splitting the first two games of this series, it looks like it will be a close one as well. Games 3 and 4 will be in Detroit before the series shifts back to New York. The Knicks were in the playoffs last season while this is the first time since 2019 that the Pistons have made the postseason.