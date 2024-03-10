D'Angelo Russell had an amazing game yesterday evening in the Laker's 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers guard finished the game with 44 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists while also knocking down nine three-pointers.

In postgame comments, Russell showed love to his mother and said that she is his motivation for his career in honor of National Women's Day.

“My mom has been my motivation my whole career… I know what my mom has been through to help raise me and my brothers. I know what my dad has been through to help raise me and my brothers.” D’Angelo Russell after his 44-point night 🫶 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/H4X5dPaTxQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024 Expand Tweet

“My mom's been my motivation my whole career to be honest. I know what my mom's been through, growing up it was tough for me, I don't really talk about it, I don't really open up about my family and my experiences and things like that, but I know what my mom's been through to, to help raise me and my brothers, and I know what my dad's been through to help raise me and my brothers, so, National Women's Day, but every day is that, my family, who I, the women that I, are in my circle, for sure.”

It's well known that Russell is very close with his family, and he even spoke about his close relationship with his mom in a feature for NBA.com with Mike Trudell back in 2015.

“We’re really close, too. My mom used to baby me. She was always like, ‘Don’t touch him,’ to my brothers, or try to keep me from playing football with them. I’d say, ‘Mom, yes I can!’ But if I had a scratch on me, she’d want to go to the hospital. She was overprotective of me.”

D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers look to ride the momentum of their impressive win over the Bucks as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 9:30 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN.