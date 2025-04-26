Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has had a lot of success in the NBA playoffs throughout the years. A startling statistic is emphasizing how much success he has truly had.

James has more career playoff wins and series wins than the entire Minnesota Timberwolves roster.

This LeBron James stat is WILD 👀 Playoff Wins:

LeBron James- 183

Minnesota Timberwolves roster- 181 Series wins:

LeBron James- 41

LeBron James- 41

Minnesota Timberwolves roster- 33

James has 183 playoff wins in his NBA career, that dates back to 2003. That includes his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and now the Lakers. The Timberwolves roster combined has 181 playoff victories.

James also has 41 series wins, while the roster for the Timberwolves has 33 combined. Those are truly some impressive stats, and fans are loving it.

Just saw TT vid that just blew my mind. Lebron James has more playoff wins than all the NBA teams since 1996, mans got into the league in 2003

The Lakers star is trying to earn even more. He is battling with his team against the Timberwolves for a playoff series victory. Minnesota leads Los Angeles at the moment, with a 2-1 series edge. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers on Friday, 116-104.

Lakers' LeBron James is piling up more postseason wins than some franchises

The stats get even more impressive as James is also piling up more victories in his career than some franchises have ever seen.

Most Playoff Wins since 1996: 184 — LeBron James

175 — Spurs

166 — Lakers

161 — Heat

153 — Celtics

114 — Warriors

Most Playoff Wins since 1996: 184 — LeBron James

175 — Spurs

166 — Lakers

161 — Heat

153 — Celtics

114 — Warriors

106 — Cavaliers LeBron's first playoff appearance was in 2006.

There is no question that James is one of the best to ever play the game. His long success in spite of playing through injuries is quite remarkable. He also hasn't slowed much despite of his age.

James has battled injuries in recent weeks. He is still battling on the floor, though. He posted 38 points and 10 rebounds in the team's Game 3 loss to Minnesota. The Lakers veteran also played a whopping 41 minutes in the game.

Lakers fans hope James has some gas left in the tank, as the team tries to win another NBA championship. James is working now alongside Luka Doncic, which is an exciting combination. The club must now come from behind to take the Timberwolves series.

The Lakers and Timberwolves do battle once again in Game 4 on Sunday.