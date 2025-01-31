Rosters have already been announced for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The league is so stacked and so deep these days that the All-Star rosters are filled with talent top to bottom. There are even plenty of All-Star caliber players who don't make the team because there simply aren't enough spots.

A player like Jamal Murray comes to mind. He has continuously proved himself as one of the best and most clutch players in the league, but the NBA's depth has made him one of the best players ever not to make an All-Star Game once. Likewise, there have been plenty of worthy All-Stars who were snubbed from the prestigious accolade throughout history.

Star-studded All-Star rosters without any undeserving players haven't been the case every season, though. Some pretty underwhelming players have been named among the best athletes in a specific season before. We asked ChatGPT to rank the worst NBA All-Stars in history, so check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence had to say.

ChatGPT summary: While Kyrie Irving is undeniably talented, his 2019 All-Star selection was considered questionable. He had been inconsistent, with reports of poor team chemistry in Boston. The Celtics had underperformed relative to expectations, and Irving's individual stats (23.6 PPG, 7.0 APG) weren't drastically higher than in previous seasons. Many felt that other players (like Trae Young or Devin Booker) had better cases for inclusion. The selection was more about Irving’s star power and reputation rather than his actual performance at that point in the season.

ClutchPoints analysis: Kyrie Irving is an eight-time All-Star and one of the best point guards in NBA history. He has found loads of offensive success due to his incredible finishing at the rim and unmatched ball-handling skills. Irving was a champion during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had a highly-publicized stint with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has seemingly found a home with the Dallas Mavericks.

A lot of fans have forgotten about his brief stint with the Boston Celtics. Irving made the All-Star Game in both of his seasons with the Celtics, but we have to disagree with ChatGPT ranking his time there among the worst All-Star selections ever. In fact, there is a case to be made that his age 25 and 26 seasons in Boston were his prime years. Irving averaged 23.8 points and 6.9 assists per game in 2019.

The assist mark, in particular, was a career-high. With tons of talent around him (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris, Al Horford, Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart), Irving was forced to show off his playmaking knack more than normal. He could still score with the best of the best in the NBA, but he expanded his game and contributed a role that his stacked team desperately needed. Irving's Boston stint did crash and burn due to chemistry issues, but he was a worthy All-Star during his time with the Celtics.

ChatGPT summary: Rodman was a legend, especially for his rebounding and defense, but his 1996 All-Star selection raised eyebrows. At that time, Rodman wasn’t putting up gaudy offensive stats (averaging only 4.5 PPG), and the Chicago Bulls’ team success was mostly attributed to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Rodman’s role as a defensive specialist and rebounding machine was vital, but it didn’t seem like he was deserving of an All-Star spot compared to other players putting up bigger numbers

ClutchPoints analysis: Dennis Rodman was an anomaly of a player, and we will never have anyone like him again. Obviously, there was the colorful hair and the off-the-court antics, but his play style was extremely unique, too. Rodman had next to no offensive game.

He was one of the best defensive players ever, though, and he even went down as an all-time rebounder despite only standing 6-foot-7-inches tall. Rodman did the dirty work, and that was certainly beneficial to his teams. That is why he won five championships throughout the course of his career.

Many questioned whether he put up the numbers to be an All-Star, though. The Worm was only a career 7.3 point-per-game scorer, and he only averaged 5.5 points (not 4.5 as ChatGPT says) in 1996. ChatGPT was also wrong in saying he was an All-Star this season.

Rodman's two All-Star appearances came in 1989-90 and 1991-92. He was a member of the Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons during those years, whereas he played for Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in 1996. ChatGPT's point still stands for the years he actually did make the All-Star Game, though. Rodman was a great role player, but it was fair to question if his offensive limitations meant he should be called an All-Star.

ChatGPT summary: Zaza Pachulia is probably the most famous example of an All-Star selection that was heavily criticized for being a product of fan voting rather than actual merit. Pachulia was having a solid but unspectacular season with the Golden State Warriors, averaging just 6.1 PPG and 5.9 RPG. His selection came largely due to the Warriors’ success and his connection to the fanbase. His spot was more about popularity than performance, and many argued that players like DeAndre Jordan, Mike Conley, or even Hassan Whiteside were more deserving.

ClutchPoints analysis: Zaza Pachulia was a fan-favorite, at least late in his career for Golden State Warriors fans during the midst of their dynasty run. Because of that, fans nearly voted Pachulia into the All-Star Game, which forced the NBA to lower the weight fan voting carried. This would come to be known as the “Zaza Rule,” via fadeawayworld.net.

Pachulia didn't actually make the All-Star Game in 2017 because of this, but he was slated to be voted in over legitimate All-Star caliber players such as Demarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. Therefore, this was another mistake by artificial intelligence. Had Pachulia actually made the All-Star Game, though, he certainly would have been one of the worst players in the game ever. He only averaged 6.1 points per game for the Warriors, as he was little more than a big-bodied enforcer.

ChatGPT summary: Millsap’s 2014 All-Star selection came as a bit of a surprise to many, as he wasn’t having an All-Star-worthy statistical season (17.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG) in comparison to other forwards in the league. His Hawks had an above-average record, but he wasn’t dominating in the way you’d expect from an All-Star. Some felt other players, like Al Jefferson, were more deserving. Millsap was more of a “good teammate” type of player rather than a standout star in the traditional sense.

ClutchPoints analysis: Paul Millsap went to four straight All-Star Games during his four years with the Atlanta Hawks. The 2013-14 season was the first of those seasons, and statistically, his numbers were on par with all of his other All-Star appearances. Millsap regularly sat around 17 points, eight rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during his Atlanta tenure.

Those numbers don't blow you away, but Millsap was a solid defender and a great leader for the Hawks. He had the intangibles to deserve All-Star recognition, so it is somewhat unfair to question his status as an All-Star. What is fair to question is how his Hawks had four All-Star nominees the following season (2014-15).

Millsap, Al Horford, Kyle Korver, and Jeff Teague made the game, and that was just too much for a 60-win team. The Hawks were good, but they excelled because of a team-first style of play. Teague and Korver were more of role players than All-Stars, and we think it should have been them – not Millsap – who ranked among the worst All-Stars ever.

5. Carlos Boozer (2007)

ChatGPT summary: Carlos Boozer made an All-Star appearance in 2007, despite being far from a household name. His stats were solid (20.9 PPG, 11.7 RPG), but he wasn’t playing on a high-profile team (Utah Jazz), and there were other players with similar numbers who were more deserving of the spot. His selection was largely based on the Jazz’s surprising success, but Boozer didn’t stand out in a way that many All-Stars typically do.

ClutchPoints analysis: Carlos Boozer was a two-time All-Star, but for most of his career, he was closer to a super role player than a superstar. His numbers did stand out during his two All-Star seasons, though, including his first one in 2007. Boozer was a double-double machine that year, scoring 20.9 points and securing 11.7 rebounds per game.

Boozer was far from an All-Star lock, but those are respectable numbers for someone barely squeezing onto the roster. Fans have come to forget Boozer's time on the Utah Jazz, though, and he is more often remembered for playing on the Chicago Bulls later in his career. Boozer's Utah teammate, Mehmet Okur, actually made the All-Star Game in 2007 as well with comparable numbers.

6. Rashard Lewis (2005)

ChatGPT summary: Rashard Lewis made the All-Star team in 2005 as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics, but his selection was a head-scratcher. While he had solid numbers (20.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG), his impact on games wasn’t comparable to other forwards in the league at the time. He wasn't a dynamic player, and his inclusion was more about the Sonics' success and his status as a rising star rather than his overall skill level.

ClutchPoints analysis: Rashard Lewis was an excellent stretch four long before it was cool in the NBA. His marksmanship at 6-foot-10 resulted in him landing one of the biggest contracts ever (at the time) with the Orlando Magic. That came after Lewis made the All-Star Game with the Seattle SuperSonics, though.

Lewis doesn't stand out as a bonafide megastar, but he was still a pretty darn good player at his peak. That is especially true because he somewhat revolutionized his position.

7. Kemba Walker (2019)

ChatGPT summary: Kemba Walker's 2019 All-Star appearance with the Charlotte Hornets felt more like a token pick for a player on a bad team. While Walker was putting up impressive numbers (25.6 PPG, 5.9 APG), his team was nowhere near competitive, and he was arguably a product of an underwhelming Eastern Conference. Many thought other players in the West or even a more deserving guard like Devin Booker (who was averaging 26.6 PPG for Phoenix) should've received the spot instead. Walker was good, but the selection felt more like a “we need a representative from every team” choice.

ClutchPoints analysis: Kemba Walker's production fell off a cliff late in his career, but that didn't happen until after the 2018-19 season. It is fair to say he was an undeserving All-Star in 2019-20, but he was scoring 25.6 points per game in 2019. That was by far his career high, so any of Walker's other three All-Star nods should have come into question before this one.

ChatGPT summary: This might be a controversial pick, as Chris Bosh was undeniably a great player and an integral part of the Miami Heat’s success. However, in 2013, he was putting up “good, not great” numbers (16.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG) while playing behind LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Bosh wasn't the star player on the Heat at the time, and some felt there were other more deserving players (like Al Jefferson or Joakim Noah) who had a bigger individual impact on their teams.

ClutchPoints analysis: Chris Bosh was the third fiddle of the legendary Miami Heat big three that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. That meant he had to sacrifice when it came to putting up numbers. Bosh was still clearly one of the best players in the NBA when he was named a 2013 All-Star, though.

We'd already seen the power forward stuff the stat sheet when he played for the Toronto Raptors. His time in Miami was about pursuing championships. It is fair to say he regressed some during his time with the Heat, but we don't think it is accurate to call him one of the worst All-Stars ever.

ChatGPT summary: Joe Johnson's 2010 All-Star selection was a bit of a head-scratcher. He was a good player (21.3 PPG, 5.8 APG) on a Hawks team that finished 4th in the East, but he wasn’t the kind of player who typically made All-Star teams. His inclusion was more due to his team's success and the weak competition in the East that year rather than his standout individual performance. Many believed that other guards, like Derrick Rose (who was still rising) or Ray Allen, had stronger cases.

ClutchPoints analysis: Another 2010s Hawks player makes this list. If anything, Joe Johnson was an even more deserving All-Star than Paul Millsap was. Iso Joe was given that nickname for a reason. He was a great isolation scorer and one of the most clutch NBA players ever.

In fact, his game-winning metrics are right up there with all-time NBA greats such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Johnson's peak wasn't as dominant as those players, but he still made six straight All-Star Games and seven in eight years.

10. Tracy McGrady (2004)

ChatGPT summary: McGrady was undeniably talented and a fan favorite, but his 2004 All-Star selection was a little questionable. At the time, he was averaging 26.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.5 APG, but the Houston Rockets had a middling record, and McGrady wasn’t exactly carrying a dominant team. His selection was seen as more of a “name recognition” pick than a truly earned spot based on that specific season's performance.

ClutchPoints analysis: Tracy McGrady was uber-talented, but he did have a lot of injury plagued seasons which led to him becoming one of the biggest “what-ifs” in NBA history. When he was at his best, though, it was the stuff of legend. The 2003-04 season was certainly one of McGrady's best, which makes it perplexing why ChatGPT singled out that season. After all, he did have worse campaigns in which he was named an All-Star.

This year, though, T-Mac led the league with 28 points per game. Granted, McGrady's Orlando Magic struggled to win games, and there was turmoil between the player and the front office which led to him departing for the Houston Rockets the following season. You can't deny the scoring numbers, though, even if they didn't lead to a lot of wins.