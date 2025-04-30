The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Indiana Pacers have all advanced to the next round of the playoffs, and the schedule has officially dropped. The Cavs and the Pacers series will start on May 4th, while the Celtics and whoever advances between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will start their series on May 5th.

The Celtics were able to get out of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic in five games, and it was more of a physical series than anything. Jayson Tatum injured his wrist and had to miss a game, and Jrue Holiday missed a few games as well. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford both had things to say throughout the series about how the Magic were playing, and they're probably happy that they're out of it.

The Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in five games as they came back from behind late in overtime and got the win at home. That series was less physical, but a lot of back-and-forth was going on between the two sides. Now, many are wondering about the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Bucks have lost in the first round for three straight seasons.

The Cavs swept the Miami Heat, and it was a pretty easy series for them, especially when they went on the road.

Pistons and Knicks looking to advance to the next round

The only series left in the Eastern Conference is the Pistons and Knicks, which has had a lot of different elements to it. The Pistons recently got the win in New York to be down 3-2 in the series, and the hope is that they can get a win back at home to force a Game 7. The Knicks don't want to extend this series, and it would be best if they take care of business as fast as they can, as the Celtics are getting the rest that they need.

If the Knicks were to advance, everyone would have questions about whether they could beat the Celtics, which is a valid question. All season, the Knicks have shown that they can beat teams that are below them, but have yet to show that they can beat the teams above them. The Celtics are one of those teams, and they've had a hard time all season.

If the Pistons advance, they will be a young, hungry team going up against a veteran team like the Celtics, but most people won't think they'll have a chance.