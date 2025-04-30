The Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 on their home court after a crazy ending in overtime, and of course, all the fans were excited for their team. That included Tyrese Haliburton's dad, who actually came onto the court after the game and began taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetkounmpo later walked to Haliburton's dad, and they were seen butting heads and yelling at each other. Both Antetkounmpo and Haliburton spoke about the incident during their post-game interviews, saying that it was wrong, and hours later, Haliburton's dad issued an apology.

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again,” Haliburton's dad wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyrese Haliburton disagrees with dad's actions

After the game, Haliburton said he didn't agree with what his dad did to Antetokounmpo, and that he would talk to him about it.

“I don't agree with what transpired there from him,” Haliburton said. “I think basketball is basketball, and let's keep it on the court. … We had a conversation, and I think he needs to just allow me to play basketball, stay over there and I'll come to him to celebrate. I think it's the emotions of the game, just got excited there. I'll talk with him, I'll talk with Giannis eventually about it. I don't think that my pops was right at all there.”

The situation with Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's dad could have ended in a scary way, but the Bucks' star was very calm. Players have always talked about how fans can get out of hand, and that's a good example of it happening. The good thing is that Haliburton's dad apologized, and hopefully, they can move on from this situation, and it won't happen again.