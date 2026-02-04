The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will begin the weekend after Super Bowl 60. The All-Star Game format continues to change. In 2026, the format will see a U.S. vs. World three-team round-robin tournament featuring two U.S. teams and one international team. All-Star Weekend is in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, home of the Clippers.

With the addition of Kawhi Leonard to the All-Star team and one of the two U.S. teams, Karl-Anthony Towns has been moved to Team World for the tournament.

The NBA reserves were announced last week, and Towns was added for the 6th time in his career. The big man is averaging the lowest points since his rookie year at only 19.8 per game. He continues to dominate the glass, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game. His 35.9% three-point shooting is also the worst since his rookie season, which has usually been a huge part of his game. His numbers are down, but he remains a crucial part of the Knicks' success this season.

The Knicks have won six straight games against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers. NY takes on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The announcement of the team's All-Star roster will be on Tuesday night ahead of the Celtics-Mavericks showdown. Here is how the NBA broke it down.

“In the round-robin tournament, Team A will play Team B in Game 1. The winning team from Game 1 will take on Team C in Game 2, followed by the losing team of Game 1 meeting Team C in Game 3. After Game 3, the top two teams by record will advance to face each other in the championship game (Game 4). If all three teams have a 1-1 record after Game 3, the tiebreaker would be point differential in each team’s two round-robin games.”