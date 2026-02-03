NBA All-Star Weekend is coming to Los Angeles and the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. From the Rising Stars to the 75th edition of mid-season exhibition, All-Star Weekend will be the place to be if you're an NBA fan.
As usual, the first event of All-Star Weekend will be the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, February 13th at 4PM PST on ESPN. With the game being in Los Angeles this year, the stars are expected to show out not only to sit courtside, but to play in the game.
The NBA officially announced the All-Star Celebrity Game rosters on Tuesday morning, with a number of stars from the sports world to the entertainment industry expected to participate. Here's a list of the celebrities expected to play in the game:
Participating in their first NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Los Angeles-native and All-Pro NFL wide receiver
Keenan Allen, six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers star
Cafu, Brazilian soccer legend and two-time FIFA World Cup champion
Tacko Fall, 7-foot-6 former NBA player
Keegan-Michael Key, actor, writer, and producer
Jeremy Lin, NBA star and champion
Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor
Rick Schnall, Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor
GloRilla, multi-platinum rapper
Badshah, multi-platinum rapper and Indian entertainment icon
Mustard, multi-platinum producer and DJ
Taylor Frankie Paul, “The Bachelorette” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star
Nicolas Vansteenberghe, “Love Island” star
Shams Charania, NBA Insider
Cody Jones, creator and co-founder of Dude Perfect
Jenna Bandy, social media influencer
Adrien Nuñez, singer-songwriter
—
Participating in their second NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:
Rome Flynn, Emmy-winning actor and reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP
Simu Liu, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” actor
Andre De Grasse, seven-time Olympic medalist sprinter
—
Participating in their third NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:
Dylan Wang, Chinese actor and singer
Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, NBA legend and champion
Additionally, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward Alex Antetokounmpo, Dodgers star Mookie Betts will serve as head coaches, as will actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, shooting coach Lethal Shooter, and player development trainer Chris Brickley.