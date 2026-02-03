NBA All-Star Weekend is coming to Los Angeles and the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. From the Rising Stars to the 75th edition of mid-season exhibition, All-Star Weekend will be the place to be if you're an NBA fan.

As usual, the first event of All-Star Weekend will be the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, February 13th at 4PM PST on ESPN. With the game being in Los Angeles this year, the stars are expected to show out not only to sit courtside, but to play in the game.

The NBA officially announced the All-Star Celebrity Game rosters on Tuesday morning, with a number of stars from the sports world to the entertainment industry expected to participate. Here's a list of the celebrities expected to play in the game:

Participating in their first NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Los Angeles-native and All-Pro NFL wide receiver

Keenan Allen, six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers star

Cafu, Brazilian soccer legend and two-time FIFA World Cup champion

Tacko Fall, 7-foot-6 former NBA player

Keegan-Michael Key, actor, writer, and producer

Jeremy Lin, NBA star and champion

Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns Chairman and Governor

Rick Schnall, Charlotte Hornets Co-Chairman and Governor

GloRilla, multi-platinum rapper

Badshah, multi-platinum rapper and Indian entertainment icon

Mustard, multi-platinum producer and DJ

Taylor Frankie Paul, “The Bachelorette” and Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star

Nicolas Vansteenberghe, “Love Island” star

Shams Charania, NBA Insider

Cody Jones, creator and co-founder of Dude Perfect

Jenna Bandy, social media influencer

Adrien Nuñez, singer-songwriter

—

Participating in their second NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

Rome Flynn, Emmy-winning actor and reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP

Simu Liu, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” actor

Andre De Grasse, seven-time Olympic medalist sprinter

—

Participating in their third NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

Dylan Wang, Chinese actor and singer

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, NBA legend and champion

Additionally, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward Alex Antetokounmpo, Dodgers star Mookie Betts will serve as head coaches, as will actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, shooting coach Lethal Shooter, and player development trainer Chris Brickley.