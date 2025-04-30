Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets came down to one final possession and one signature Draymond Green defensive stand.

With the Rockets down by one point in the final seconds of the game, Alperen Sengun got the ball in his hands and took his shot that could’ve tied the series. Green stayed in front, arms high, feet planted. The shot went up and missed before Jimmy Butler came down with the rebound. No whistle. No foul from Green, four seconds left on the clock and a 3-1 lead for the Warriors over the Rockets.

In the NBA, every crunch-time play is reviewed in the Last Two Minute (L2M) Report the following day. According to the league’s final review, Green’s defense was clean. There was no contact that should’ve sent Sengun to the line. Just elite, physical defense at the biggest moment of the game.

The win was massive for Golden State. With the series now at 3-1, holding serve at home was a must. A loss would’ve sent the Warriors back to Houston with the series tied 2-2, a really difficult scenario even for a team with a championship mentality and experience like the Warriors.

Thanks to Green’s stop, Stephen Curry’s clutch buckets, and Jimmy Butler shot-making, the Warriors now head into Game 5 with momentum.

Green has always been known for doing the dirty work, anchoring the defense, and making plays that don’t always show up in the box score. But this one did — it showed up in the final result. The Rockets had a chance to steal the game, and Green made sure they didn’t.

Sengun, who had been strong all night, couldn’t shake the veteran forward. Green’s timing, footwork, and discipline kept him from fouling, a skill built through years of playoff experience.

One play can define a playoff game. For the Warriors on Monday, Draymond Green's defensive stand was that play, keeping their championship hopes alive.