The starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Monday, and when it comes to the Western Conference, one of the biggest snubs was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Edwards lost out on a starting nod for the All-Star Team by the slimmest of margins.

Both Anthony Edwards and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finished with the exact same weighted score of 5.75 in the voting, but Wembanyama ultimately got the fifth and final starter spot for the Western Conference All-Star Team due to having a higher rank in the fan voting. Edwards finished with a seven in the fan voting while Wembanyama finished with a six.

Edwards is certainly deserving of a starting All-Star spot, and he will no doubt be selected to the reserve team once the coaches make their picks. The Wolves are currently in fourth place in the West standings, and Edwards is a legitimate candidate for the MVP Award.

He’s appeared in 34 games this season, at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

Once the coaches name Edwards to the reserves, he will be making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

Meanwhile, the other West All-Stars consisted of Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic. The Eastern Conference All-Stars were Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 15 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.