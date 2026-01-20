The NBA All-Star game is less than a month away, and voting is in full swing. Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are making headwaves with Luka Doncic leading the way in All-Star voting.

However, the one name that took many by surprise was Bronny James. On Monday, it was reported that James had received two votes from fellow players to start in the All-Star Game, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. Another four players voted for Isaac Jones of the Sacramento Kings.

In his second full season with the Lakers, James has played in 24 games and is averaging 1.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 25-16 and have split their last ten games at 5-5.

James is the eldest son of LeBron James and is coming off a high-profile rookie season in 2024-2025. He played in 27 games and averaged 1.5 points per game. Meanwhile, James' name was floated as a potential participant in the Slam Dunk contest. The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 15.

On Monday, the All-Star starters were announced. In the Western Conference, Doncic, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama were named as the starters. The Eastern Conference starters are Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, LeBron James was not voted as an All-Star starter. This year, Bronny has played in six games for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. Altogether, he has averaged 9.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Last year, Bronny played in seven games and averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.