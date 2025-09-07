The 2008 Olympics was a tipping point for American-born NBA stars. After an embarrassing showing in 2004, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, and other All-Stars had seen enough. They banded together to represent the U.S. in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The result is one of the greatest Olympic rosters of all time, nicknamed the “Redeem Team” by fans.

That year's roster was one of the 2025 inductees to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The ceremony on Saturday night saw some of the brightest stars around the basketball world gather to celebration the newest additions to the Hall of Fame. LeBron James and Co. made their presence known with an arrival that turned heads across the sports world and on social media.

Despite the star power of the night, the team's entrance stole the show.

Almost everyone on the roster stood shoulder to shoulder on stage, enjoying the applause from the audience. However, the loudest cheers came when the team acknowledged Bryant, who tragically passed away in 2020. James, Wade, Paul, and other members of the Redeem Team were all close friends with the former LA Lakers legend and continue to mourn his loss.

Despite the somber undertones of Bryant's passing, the “Redeem Team” celebrated their dominant run back in 2008 on Saturday. It is the fourth Olympic team in the Hall of Fame, following the 1960 team, headlined by players like Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.

One of the inspirations for the “Redeem Team” was the 1992 “Dream Team” led by Michael Jordan. However, the 2008 squad was just as dominant. After the Olympics, the U.S. secured its spot as the best country in the world when it comes to basketball. Despite some stars from the team having dominant careers, Paul and James are the only two players left in the NBA.

Despite how long ago its run was, the “Redeem Team” is deserving of its spot in the Hall of Fame. James and his squad came into the night in style and will leave it immortalized in the history of basketball.