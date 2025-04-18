French forward Noa Essengue, a projected top-20 pick, has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The 18-year-old is currently ranked No. 17 in ESPN’s latest draft rankings.

“Since I was a kid, it's been my dream to get drafted by an NBA team,” Essengue said. “My goal now is to be a top-10 pick. I'm focused on the end of my season, hoping to win a championship, but after the playoffs, I will need to get myself ready, because there's a big gap between Europe and the NBA.”

Essengue plays for Ratiopharm Ulm, a German club that competes in both the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) and EuroCup. Now in his second season with Ulm, the 6-foot-10 power forward is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 27.4% from three. He has appeared in 45 games this season, logging 23.6 minutes per contest.

“Coming to Ulm was the best decision I could have made for my career,” Essengue said. “This is my second season here, and we're working nonstop to develop my skills. There's great infrastructure, a beautiful practice facility, a huge weight room, coaches and support staff around anytime if we want to practice extra. They let young players play here, and the club doesn't put any pressure on the coach for results, which is why we can play our best basketball and win games.”

Noa Essengue declares for 2025 NBA Draft, cites defense and versatility as strengths

Essengue emphasized that his defense is the strongest part of his game and sees his versatility as a key attribute at the professional level.

“My biggest strength is my defense,” Essengue said. “I have the versatility to guard 1 to 5. If an NBA coach wanted to put me on the court right now, it would be because I can stay in front of point guards and also put a body on centers. I need to keep improving every aspect of my game, though. I'm playing tougher every game, trying to match the intensity and physicality of my opponents.”

He added that he models parts of his game after several current NBA stars.

“I want to be a guy who can do everything on the court. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram, and Kawhi Leonard, players that can dribble, pass, shoot and defend.”

Born on Dec. 18, 2006, Essengue is the second-youngest player in the 2025 draft class. The only player younger is projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, who is three days younger.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET and will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. For the second consecutive year, the event will take place over two nights.