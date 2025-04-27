Although Reggie Miller is heading to NBC next season, fans were quick to give him an early exit. After the ridiculous ending the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers game on Saturday, an outcry of discontent came Miller's way.

For instance, one fan said: “If nothing else, Im glad Reggie miller annoying a** off the mic.”

Another comment mentioned “REGGIE MILLER SHUT THE F**K UP.”

Aparently, people are not a fan of the Hall of Famer. Either way, he and Kevin Harlan called an exciting game in one of the best matchups in the first round.

Besides Game 3, every game was close and had some sort of cinema throughout each game. Funny enough, the Nuggets were close to blowing a 20-point lead.

Luckily, an Aaron Gordon game-winning dunk sealed the Nuggets win and a series tie.

For fans though, they'll have to put up with Miller for the entirety of the playoffs, until the NBA Finals.

People didn't like Reggie Miller in Nuggets-Clippers finale

Although Miller is typically outspoken, some fans seem fed up of the former Indiana Pacers star. To his credit, the series has been chaotic at every turn.

Regardless of that, the hate continues to go his way. He's talked about who should win the MVP, arguing specific calls, along with displaying his input on certain plays.

Either way, Miller will continue to do what he does in the broadcast booth. He and Harlan have been a formidable duo for at least the past decade.

At the end of the day, no one can truly be pleased with anything. Some of the discontent can come from the ending of the game. Those fans might've wanted a more balanced and objective approach.

However, Miller's two cents might be worth more than others' perspectives. His insight is a major reason he's behind the microphone.

No matter what, the coverage will continue just the same as it typically has.