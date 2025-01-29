Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has finalized a deal to join NBC’s new NBA coverage as a color commentator, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. The move reunites Miller with a national television audience after spending the past two decades as one of the lead analysts for TNT’s NBA broadcasts. NBC will reclaim NBA broadcasting rights for the first time since 2002, marking a significant shift in the league’s television landscape.

Miller, a five-time All-Star and one of the most prolific three-point shooters in NBA history, will call games alongside play-by-play broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle. The former Indiana Pacers star brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a broadcaster, having worked extensively with veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan during his tenure at TNT. Miller’s sharp analysis and engaging commentary have made him one of the most recognizable voices in NBA coverage, and his presence is expected to play a key role in NBC’s efforts to reestablish itself as a premier NBA network.

In addition to Miller, NBC has also added Jamal Crawford as a color commentator. According to Front Office Sports, sources have indicated that Miller and Crawford will rotate as the lead analysts, working with both Tirico and Eagle throughout the season. Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, recently transitioned into broadcasting and has earned praise for his insightful breakdowns and deep understanding of the modern game. The duo will bring a blend of veteran analysis and fresh perspective to NBC’s coverage.

Miller’s move to NBC comes as TNT prepares to exit the NBA’s media rights package following the 2024-25 season. TNT, which has been a staple of NBA broadcasting for decades, will lose its rights as part of the league’s new $77 billion media rights agreement. The deal, which spans 11 years, will see NBCUniversal, Disney’s ABC and ESPN, and Amazon’s Prime Video become the league’s primary broadcast partners.

Amazon Prime’s NBA coverage will feature Ian Eagle and Harlan as play-by-play broadcasters, while its studio team will include Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki, and Blake Griffin. As multiple networks invest heavily in NBA programming, the league continues expanding its television presence across both traditional and streaming platforms.

NBC’s return to NBA coverage marks a nostalgic revival for the network, which was the primary broadcaster of the league from 1990 to 2002. During that era, NBC covered some of the most memorable moments in NBA history, including Michael Jordan’s six championships with the Chicago Bulls and the rise of stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. With Miller and Crawford headlining its analyst team, NBC is positioning itself to deliver high-quality coverage that blends historical knowledge with contemporary insight, reinforcing its commitment to being a leading destination for NBA fans.