4-time NBA champ and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal once again stole the spotlight on TNT’s Inside the NBA, turning a routine halftime segment into a viral sensation.

As the New York Knicks faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Shaq decided to showcase his strength by performing bicep curls using the show's producer, Joe “Underdog” Underhill, as his makeshift weight.

Shaq was doing arms curls with Inside the NBA's producer Underdog😂pic.twitter.com/aPHCUdrU2s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The unexpected display of strength left co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley in stitches and quickly became a talking point among viewers.

One fan tweeted, “What he need a pump for? He wearing a whole suit 😂.” Another chimed in with, “Shaq got a workout in before halftime by curling a grown man. 😂.”

Viewers could hardly believe what they were watching. “Did Shaq really do bicep curls by lifting a whole person?” one post asked. “Did I just witness @SHAQ curling a little YT man?” said another. Perhaps the most savage take came from someone who posted, “You a grown ass man letting Shaq curl you nah beloved.”

This isn't the first time Shaq and Underdog have shared a comedic moment on air. Their playful dynamic has become a staple of Inside the NBA, contributing to the show's reputation for blending insightful commentary with humor.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, on the court, the Knicks' situation was far from humorous. They suffered a 130-121 loss to the Pacers in Game 4, putting them on the brink of elimination with a 3-1 series deficit.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with a triple-double, recording 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds without committing a turnover. Despite strong performances from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who combined for 55 points, the Knicks' defensive lapses and turnovers proved costly.

As Inside the NBA prepares to transition from TNT to ESPN and ABC in the upcoming season, moments like Shaq's impromptu workout highlight the unique chemistry that has made the program a fan favorite for decades. The show, which has been on air since 1989, is known for its candid discussions, humorous segments, and the camaraderie among its hosts.

Shaq's spontaneous display serves as a reminder of the show's enduring appeal and the larger-than-life personality that O’Neal brings to the broadcast. Whether analyzing game footage or lifting colleagues for laughs, Shaq continues to entertain audiences both on and off the court.

With the Knicks facing a must-win Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, fans will be watching closely to see if the team can rally back. Regardless of the outcome, Shaq's antics have provided a moment of levity amid the high-stakes playoff atmosphere.