There is a lot of money to be made in the NBA. The minimum salary for rookies is $1.15 million, meaning even the lowest-paid players in the league are millionaires. Players who sign second or third contracts usually earn generational wealth. Jayson Tatum, for example, is the highest-paid player in the NBA, as the total value of his five-year deal is worth $313.9 million.

Players obviously make more money now than they did throughout the history of the NBA, but the league paid well even decades ago. However, NBA careers don't last forever, and not everybody earns life-changing money in the league.

That means a lot of players have to find a source of income after their playing days are over, and even players who are set for life will often pursue other business ventures after retirement.

Some ex-players are so business savvy that they actually made more money outside of basketball than they did on the hardwood. Here are a few former NBA stars that fit that description.

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete ever, so obviously, he did a lot of work after his career as the best NBA player ever was over. Jordan is the only athlete with multiple billions in the bank, as his net worth is reported to be $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. Only $93.8 million of that comes from his NBA career earnings.

As much as Jordan is known as the G.O.A.T. of basketball, there are those out there who know him more for being the name behind Nike's most famous shoe brand. Shoes are now one of the biggest industries in the world largely because Jordan signed with Nike and created the Air Jordan ahead of his rookie season.

Nike gambled on Jordan by paying him $2.5 million over five years, which was three times more than any other shoe deal at the time. Now, Jordan Brand brings in around $7 billion annually, and Jordan himself has 5 percent royalties on that revenue.

While Jordan runs the shoe game, that isn't the only avenue he has used to rake in the dough. During his playing career, he was seemingly in every other massive commercial. Gatorade is perhaps the most well-known of his commercial acting, as the “Like Mike” slogan is one of the most famous advertising campaigns ever. Jordan also starred in the movie Space Jam.

Jordan even was the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets until he sold his majority stake in 2023. Don't forget that Jordan spent some time playing professional baseball, too. The list of what Jordan did off the court can go on and on, but the point is that he is the most influential athlete of all time, and that paid off in a big way in the financial department.

Four players who have stepped foot on the hardwood in an NBA game have become billionaires. Magic Johnson is one of them. During his playing days with Michigan State and the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson was beloved by fans because of his joyful personality and ever-present smile, and that made the all-time great point guard a very marketable superstar.

Johnson, who notably signed a 25-year NBA contract with the Lakers, ended up with just more than $39 million in career earnings. That's tiny in comparison to the $1.5 billion that he is worth.

Unfortunately, Johnson declined a stock options offer from Nike – although this claim is often disputed – that would be valued at more than $5 billion by today, but he still did just fine with Converse and his other deals.

Johnson's business empire is called Magic Johnson Enterprises, and the ex-point guard has his hands all over the place. Johnson owns a movie studio, theaters, and a promotional marketing company. He even owned hundreds of Starbucks franchises, which he has since sold for $75 million.

Johnson's specialty is clearly sports, though. During his post-NBA career, he has been a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, and he has investments with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Commanders. Johnson also spent time as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers.

Junior Bridgeman

Jordan was the first athlete to achieve billionaire status, and LeBron James was the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. Junior Bridgeman is the billionaire NBA player most people have never heard of.

Unlike most of the players on this list, Bridgeman was never a star in the NBA, so he didn't have the foundation to build off of that a lot of the other players on this list had.

Bridgeman was only a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer, and he never made more than $350,000 in a season. The longtime Milwaukee Buck was smart with his money, and he created a fast-food empire after his playing days. Bridgeman went on to own more than 450 restaurants nationwide. Wendy's, Chili's, and Pizza Hut restaurants were Bridgeman's go-to's.

He also became a Coca-Cola distributor and bought magazine companies. Unfortunately, Bridgeman passed away on March 11, 2025, but he created generational wealth despite playing in the NBA at a time when salaries were relatively modest.

Shaquille O'Neal is everywhere, so it should come as no surprise that one of the best NBA centers ever has done quite well for himself off of the court. After making 15 All-Star Games and earning $286 million in the process, O'Neal established a net worth of around $835 million.

O'Neal is all over every TV screen in America. He is a broadcaster for TNT's Inside the NBA, where his banter with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley has made their show must-watch TV.

When the NBA commentary goes to commercial break, there is a good chance NBA fans and non-sports fans alike will see him on commercials with The General, Icy Hot, Pepsi, Buick, Gold Bond, and many more companies.

O'Neal owns plenty of franchise restaurants, too, including various Papa John's, Auntie Annie's, and Five Guy's locations. O'Neal lives a versatile and busy lifestyle. He has a doctorate from Barry University, and he even DJs under the name “Diesel.”

Steve Kerr was a mere role player during his NBA career, but he sure did a lot of winning, and his winning ways have followed him postretirement. Kerr won three championships as a player with the Bulls and another two with the San Antonio Spurs. He then moved on to coaching, where he has won four championships leading the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr made $15 million during his playing career, but he never surpassed $2.5 million in earnings during a single season. Kerr has made much more coaching.

His 2014 contract with the Warriors paid him $25 million over five years. Kerr's most recent deal, which was agreed to in 2024, pays him $35 million over two seasons. In between his time playing and coaching, Kerr worked as a broadcaster for TNT.

Charles Barkley

Our third straight former NBA player who has broadcasted for TNT is perhaps the best known of the bunch for his commentary. Barkley was a great player, but he is arguably even better with a microphone on. Barkley's humor and wit have made him a beloved talking head in the world of basketball.

Barkley has more than doubled his net worth since his time in the NBA. He made more than $40 million on the court but is now worth $90 million. Barkly has endorsements with Nike, FanDuel, T-Mobile, McDonalds, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Right Guard.

Dave Bing

Dave Bing is a forgotten NBA legend. He made seven All-Star Games and was one of the best point guards ever, but because he played in the '60s and '70s, he didn't make an excessive amount of money. In fact, he likely made less than a million in total in the NBA, but he became a millionaire after he retired.

Bing, whose best days were with the Detroit Pistons, eventually became the Mayor of Detroit. Bing also started a steel company titled “Bing Steel.”

Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the best NBA players in the league's history. Still, he made less than $100 million as a basketball player, yet his net worth stands at $300 million. Olajuwon has become a real estate tycoon, especially in the Houston area where he played both collegiate and professional basketball. Olajuwon was born in Nigeria, so he is a picture-perfect example of the American dream.

Vinnie Johnson

Vinnie Johnson's nickname was The Microwave in the NBA because he could get hot scoring the basketball quickly. This term can describe his financial status after he retired, too. While Bing was involved in steel in Detroit, Johnson took up interest in another popular industry in the city: the automotive industry.

Johnson founded an automotive dealership called Piston Group. Detroit's major car companies, Nissan, Toyota, and Honda, are all sold by Johnson's company. Johnson is now believed to be worth $500 million despite making only $6 million or so in the NBA.

Jamal Mashburn

Jamal Mashburn made $74 million in the NBA and has a net worth of $100 million, so perhaps his inclusion on this list is cheating, but he is still worth mentioning because of how diverse his sources of income have been post-NBA.

Mashburn owns more than 100 businesses. That includes 40 Papa John's, 38 Outback Steakhouses, three Dunkin' Donuts, and five car dealerships. He also reportedly has stake in real estate and horse racing.