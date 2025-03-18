It turns out it's not only players who leave early due to an injury. As was the case with NBA referee Scott Foster who exited the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat.

Foster sustained a calf injury before the fourth quarter according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. The Knicks and Heat played the fourth quarter with only two referees. The Knicks won the game 116-95.

Foster's status and possible return remain unknown.

Scott Foster throughout the years

Foster has officiated over 1,000 NBA games throughout his 29-year career. He has evoked the ire of players and fans for his controversial calls with some calling him the “worst” referee in the league.

One of his most infamous moments came in 1996 when Magic Johnson bumped into him over a call and ejected him from the game. Johnson received a three-game suspension and was fined $10,000.

Chris Paul and Foster have had a long tempestuous relationship. Paul's teams have struggled in playoff games Foster officiated. During the 2023 playoffs, the Suns defeated the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round. Paul went viral when he was seen begging and pleading for the extensive streak to end.

In November 2023, Foster ejected Paul from a game after receiving two technical fouls. Paul has hinted his distaste for Foster stems from an alleged incident involving his son.

Miami Heat fans were angry at Foster officiating Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks. The Heat lost ten straight games with Foster on the floor. But the Heat won the game and made a trip to the NBA Finals.

In 2017, Foster faced allegations of sports betting for his connection with fellow referee Tim Donaghy who pled guilty to fixing games in federal court in 2007. It was later reported Foster had over 200 phone calls with Donaghy. The cloud of suspicion has hung over his head since.

In March 2024, Ruby Gobert was fined $100,000 for making a monetary gesture to Foster.

The NBA and fellow referees have stood by Foster over the years. Former NBA referee Bill Spooner once called Chris Paul “one of the biggest a–holes”.