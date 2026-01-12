The calf has been Coby White's Achilles heel. At the beginning of the season, White was out with a calf injury. He had to sit on the sidelines and see the Bulls get off to an unexpected 6-1 start.

Then, as 2025 came to a close, White went out with another calf injury, which was supposed to last at least a week. However, he came back earlier than expected.

Now, he will be absent for a third time as the Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, per the NBA Injury Report. Additionally, Josh Giddey remains out with a hamstring injury, and Zach Collins with a toe injury.

Also, Julian Phillips was listed as “probable” with a left wrist sprain. The Bulls are 18-20 and are coming off a dominating 125-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

In that game, White went two minutes above his 25-minute restriction. Nevertheless, he led the way with 22 points and grabbed four rebounds. He is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and played in 18 games total.

Meanwhile, White is being deluged with trade rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches Feb. 5. White has been with the Bulls since 2018, coming out of the University of North Carolina.

He is playing out the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2023. After this season, White will become an unrestricted free agent. His recent string of injuries could reduce his trade value and make contract negotiations with Chicago more challenging.

Therefore, teams such as the Timberwolves, Hawks, and Clippers may be reluctant to take a chance on him.