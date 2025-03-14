The Minnesota Timberwolves were unwilling to part with Jaden McDaniels in trade discussions for Kevin Durant, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. While Anthony Edwards was an expected untouchable in negotiations, Minnesota also refused to include McDaniels in their pursuit of Durant at this season’s trade deadline.

Scotto reported that while the Timberwolves made an effort to land Durant from the Phoenix Suns, they were adamant about keeping both Edwards and McDaniels. Instead, the team was willing to offer Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo as part of a potential package, per league sources.

Jaden McDaniels' two-way impact makes him untouchable in trade talks

At 6-foot-9, McDaniels provides the Timberwolves with defensive versatility at the wing position, making him a critical part of the team’s long-term plans. This season, he is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, two assists, and a career-high 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.9% from the field across 67 contests.

His two-way ability has solidified his importance alongside Edwards, who has been the clear franchise cornerstone. Minnesota’s stance on McDaniels mirrors its approach to previous trade discussions, as the organization was similarly unwilling to part with Edwards when the Dallas Mavericks reportedly explored swapping Luka Doncic before trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Julius Randle and DiVincenzo were on the table with Naz Reid drawing interest

While McDaniels was off-limits, the Timberwolves were open to including Randle and DiVincenzo in trade talks. Randle, who recently returned from a 13-game absence due to a groin injury, has been instrumental in Minnesota’s recent success. The Timberwolves have won 11 straight games in which Randle has played, including their current six-game win streak, improving their record to 38-29 — just half a game behind the Golden State Warriors (38-28) for the sixth seed.

Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 32.3% from three across 54 contests. He has a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

DiVincenzo, meanwhile, has averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.4% from three in 48 games. His season has been disrupted by injuries, missing 19 consecutive games with a toe issue.

In addition to Randle and DiVincenzo, Naz Reid was another Timberwolves player who attracted attention from Phoenix in trade talks. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is having a career season, averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a block per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.2% from three across 66 contests.

Reid has a $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but he is expected to decline it and test unrestricted free agency. His emergence has provided Minnesota with key frontcourt depth, further solidifying why the team was hesitant to part with multiple core pieces in a potential Durant deal.

Timberwolves remain poised for potential Kevin Durant trade pursuit amid Suns' uncertainty

Despite failing to land Durant at the deadline, the Timberwolves remain a team to watch in the offseason if Phoenix reopens trade discussions. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently reported that Minnesota could revive its pursuit of Durant this summer, citing Edwards' and Durant’s close relationship from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won gold together for Team USA.

Durant, despite being in his 17th NBA season, continues to perform at an elite level. The 36-year-old is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 52.9% from the field and 41.2% from three across 53 contests. His scoring efficiency and ability to anchor an offense make him a highly sought-after trade target, even as he enters the later stages of his career.

With Minnesota continuing its playoff push and Durant’s future in Phoenix uncertain, the Timberwolves could be in position to make another bid for the 15-time All-Star this offseason.