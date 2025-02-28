Waking up to news of the Luka Doncic trade on Feb. 2 shocked the NBA world. But before Nico Harrison made the league-altering deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he reportedly did call one other team. However, when the Dallas Mavericks general manager reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves about Anthony Edwards, they quickly said no.

“While this spicy what-if scenario never gained any traction, league sources tell The Athletic that the Mavericks and Timberwolves informally discussed the prospect of swapping Doncic for 23-year-old, three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards in the weeks before the Lakers deal went down,” NBA insider Sam Amik revealed.

“More specifically, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reached out to the Timberwolves and asked if there was any chance they’d be willing to trade Edwards,” Amik continued. “He was promptly told no. The Timberwolves, league sources say, were stunned that Dallas was contemplating parting ways with Doncic.”

This isn't the first report of this rumor to hit the internet. Longtime Wisconsin-based NBA reporter Gery Woelfel had in it a Feb. 11 piece about the Milwaukee Bucks rejecting a Luka Doncic trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ultimately, this report does seem to dispel the notion that Harrison only went to his longtime professional acquaintance, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, with the Doncic deal. However, informally inquiring about two of the league's biggest, most entrenched superstars (and one of the youngest in Edwards' case) and then quickly settling for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick is still not good business.

For anyone not following the fallout from the Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers are 7-2 since acquiring the Slovenian superstar, while the Mavericks are 5-4, including a 107-99 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. Also, Davis is out injured and possibly done for the season with a left adductor strain suffered in his one and only game played for his new team.