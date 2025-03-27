The NBA is seeking to start a European league, but could they be missing the forest for the trees?

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, they are doing just that. Windhorst contends that the league is too fixated on European expansion that they are overlooking the potential for expansion in America.

He highlighted Seattle and Las Vegas as potential locations for expansion teams on ESPN.

“Las Vegas and Seattle is still not on the table,” he said. “They're more focused on creating a league in Europe than expanding.”

“Las Vegas and Seattle is still not on the table. They're more focused on creating a league in Europe than expanding.” — Brian Windhorst (h/t @ohnohedidnt24)pic.twitter.com/AtgThrNJjG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

There have been rumors of a potential return of the Seattle Supersonics as an expansion franchise. As of 2024, a Las Vegas expansion team has been considered, with LeBron James chipping in $7 million.

Considering both cities and their connection to basketball, they both seem plausible fits.

Could the NBA come to Seattle and Vegas?

The Seattle Supersonics were one of the most beloved franchises that played from 1967-2008. Afterward, they became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 1979, the Sonics made a glorious run to the NBA title. They also produced some of the greatest players in the history of the game, such as Spencer Haywood, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, and Ray Allen.

In the 1990s, the Sonics made some notable playoff runs, including an appearance in the 1996 Finals, where they lost to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Since their folding, Seattle has continued to be a vibrant basketball city, especially with the success of the Storm in the WNBA. Fans have passionately advocated for the Sonics coming back.

Las Vegas has increasingly become a basketball town. They play host to the two-time WNBA champion Aces, host the NBA Summer League, and host the NBA Cup Finals.

Not to mention the success at the college level with UNLV from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Las Vegas has also claimed the Raiders and former Oakland A's, along with the success of the NHL's Golden Knights. So why not complete the quintet of pro sports with an NBA team?

Perhaps Windhorst has a point.