The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are working together to find the star a new team this offseason, and it was recently reported where he'd like to be traded to. The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets are the three teams that Durant prefers, and it seems like those teams have what it takes to make the best offer for him.

Though they may have enticing offers, the Suns still won't trade Durant to his preferred destination, according to Jake Fischer.

“Why would anyone dare trade for Durant if they know he doesn't want to be there? It's clear from our conversations this week that any team doing so would be banking on the belief that Durant, who has spoken often of his overriding desire to just go out and hoop, would ultimately give in to that instinct no matter where a trade takes him. Especially with only one year left on his current contract and his need for a new deal,” Fischer wrote.

There will most likely be some dark horse teams that come up at the last minute and try to put a bid in for Durant, and the Toronto Raptors were reportedly on the radar.

For Durant, the hope is that any team that decides to trade for him will instantly gift him a new contract.

“The ideal scenario for Durant, obviously, is landing with a new team prepared to both furnish him with a two-year extension in excess of $100 million like Butler found in Golden State and an opportunity to compete for a championship,” Fischer wrote.

It would be interesting to see which team ends up winning the bidding war and what the Suns are looking for in return for a trade. It seems like something will be done sooner rather than later, and he'll most likely be traded before the NBA Draft.