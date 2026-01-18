The Sacramento Kings have been on a bit of a surprise run lately, winners over four straight games, including three against good teams in the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. Still, the Kings are well below the playoff line in the vaunted Western Conference, and many expect them to be sellers as opposed to buyers at the upcoming NBA trade deadline

One name that has repeatedly come up in trade rumors for the Kings is that of DeMar DeRozan, and recently, NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoopshype highlighted one team that has reportedly gotten in on the DeRozan talks.

“…the Kings had exploratory conversations on a trade involving DeRozan and Ellis for Clippers forward John Collins and another small salary filler before the Clippers won 11 of their past 13 games, league sources told HoopsHype,” reported Scotto.

Indeed, the Clippers have finally found their groove as of late after a rough start to the season, which may be motivating Los Angeles' front office to not make any moves for the time being.

Still, the Kings will certainly be incentivized to offload as much of their aging veteran talent as possible at this trade deadline in order to get some young pieces and future assets in the mix in Sacramento.

Another name that has come up frequently in trade discussions for the Kings is Domantas Sabonis, the big man who just recently returned from an MCL injury and remains a talented rebounder and offensive player, even as questions remain about his defense.

Overall, priority number one for Sacramento will be establishing some sort of direction for the future, after their entered this season with a sort of bizarre reconfiguration of the early 2020s Chicago Bulls.

In any case, the Kings will next take the court on Sunday evening for a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers as they look to push their winning streak to five.