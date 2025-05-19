May 19, 2025 at 6:45 PM ET

Luka Doncic watched someone he knows well receive an award with the New York Knicks. Someone from his Dallas Mavericks days.

The entire Knicks medical team earned NBA Athletic Training Staff of the Year Monday. But basketball insider Marc Stein reminded who's on the Knicks' staff with ties to the Los Angeles Lakers addition.

“It’s Year 1 for Casey Smith in New York after the Knicks hired him away from Dallas as vice president of sports medicine entering the season,” Stein shared on X.

Smith was the Mavericks' longtime trainer — especially during a time Doncic starred for Dallas. The Knicks pulled off the crucial hire of Smith during June 2024. New York brought in Smith amid a massive injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign.

Knicks healthier now with ex-Luka Doncic Mavericks trainer

New York has witnessed the benefits of having Smith on board.

The Knicks have no significant injury updates ahead of their much-anticipated Wednesday contest in the NBA Playoffs.

Jalen Brunson is healthy heading into the Indiana Pacers matchup. Same with Karl Anthony-Towns. Mikal Bridges is another not dealing with any significant ailments. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby aren't limping or walking into the Eastern Conference Finals with any bumps or bruises. Hart did deal with a bloody eye on May 19, but good to go ahead of Wednesday.

The Knicks are fully healthy for Indiana and the ECF. Both teams will write a brand new chapter in their storied postseason rivalry.

Brunson already is thinking about last year's elimination at the hands of Indiana. The Pacers knocked off N.Y. in seven games. Even Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton trolled Brunson's Knicks with a Reggie Miller themed shirt after the final victory.

Anunoby and Bridges are predicted to throttle Haliburton in this latest series matchup. But again, the Knicks are fully healthy in their pursuit of an NBA Finals return.