The Phoenix Suns will look a little different next season as they had a disappointing year despite the talent that they had. Kevin Durant is one of the players who will most likely not be on the team, and the Suns are looking to work with him on a trade destination in the offseason. There will be several teams that will want to add Durant to their teams, but it's two specific teams that many should look out for, according to Marc Stein.
“Minnesota, New York, Miami, and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Durant suitors,” Stein wrote. “League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out.
“I don't expect the Rockets to join that group, but I also know that the KD-to-Houston talk is unlikely to fade irrespective of the forecasting here.”
Kevin Durant could have list of suitors in offseason
The Timberwolves were a team that tried to trade for Durant at the deadline, but weren't able to get the deal done. Durant would seem to be a nice fit with the Timberwolves, and Anthony Edwards would get to play alongside his favorite basketball player.
For the Knicks, they went all-in last offseason to try to compete with the top teams in the league, acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in trades. Though they were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, they were not able to have success against teams above them. It's hard to see if Durant would be the player that could put them over the top, but the Knicks have shown over the past few years that they're going to be aggressive in making their team better.
Durant will also cost some quality players and possible picks in a trade for him, and teams wouldn't want to gut their team for him. It'll be interesting to see what Durant's market will look like during the offseason.