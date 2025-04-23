The Phoenix Suns will look a little different next season as they had a disappointing year despite the talent that they had. Kevin Durant is one of the players who will most likely not be on the team, and the Suns are looking to work with him on a trade destination in the offseason. There will be several teams that will want to add Durant to their teams, but it's two specific teams that many should look out for, according to Marc Stein.

“Minnesota, New York, Miami, and San Antonio rank as the most frequently cited potential Durant suitors,” Stein wrote. “League sources, in particular, have been pinpointing the Timberwolves and Knicks depending on how their postseasons play out.