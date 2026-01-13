As the trade rumors surrounding Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant keep swirling, one of the few teams that have been linked to the guard is the Miami Heat. While the Heat will continue to be connected to Morant until February's trade deadline, this NBA insider ponders what a trade could look like and some that are too far-fetched.

Zach Lowe would speak on his self-titled show about Morant and the trades Miami can make to get it done, where he spoke about a mock deal he saw where he had Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and two first-round picks for Morant. Lowe would shoot down that trade, instead of theorizing a deal centered around Tyler Hero.

“Miami has been the hot team,” Lowe said on the latest episode of his show. “I saw some fake trade where it was like Wiggins + Jaquez + 2 first-round picks, and I was like, ‘What are you smoking?’ The Miami trade is more like Herro + dead money [Terry Rozier] + not much more than that.

“I think some team will trade something real for him eventually,” Lowe continued. “It’s the ultimate ‘buy low’ thing; He’ll never be this unhealthy. The off-court stuff is hopefully in the rear view. He’s totally unmotivated there, and will get the motivated chip on his shoulder [when he’s gone].”

The Heat could bolster their team with Ja Morant addition

With Morant's trade value continuing to be a discussion among the basketball world, Lowe seems to think he's a “buy low” candidate due to his off-the-court issues and injury history. However, it could pan out big time when motivated on another team, such as Miami, who are looking to improve from being an “average team,” as Lowe said.

“I don’t sense — and this is bluffing season — but I don’t sense a huge amount of interest from Miami, but I bet they’ll look at [Morant] because they lost four out of five [games],” Lowe said. “It’s clear what they are — they’re an average team.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Heat pursue Morant ahead of the deadline.