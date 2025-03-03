NBA stars are usually great with their craft, allowing them to separate themselves from the rest of the league. However, a part that makes superstars great is their ability to pull out a reliable signature bread-and-butter move that's entertaining and effective at the same time. Here are the 10 deadliest signature moves in the NBA, ranked.

Check out the gallery below.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Sky Hook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at one point, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer until LeBron James surpassed him. One of his primary ways to score was his ability to make his signature Sky Hook. Combined with his size and length, Kareem's shot was nearly impossible to block. It's easy to see why many big men in the league continue to integrate a hook shot in their repertoire.

2. Dirk Nowitzki's – One-legged fadeaway

Speaking of unblockable shots, Dirk Nowitzki was also a seven-footer who changed the game. With the ability to knockdown shots from the perimeter, Nowitzki pretty much welcomed the idea of a stretch big man into the NBA, something that's common in the league today. Couple his deadly shot with his signature one-legged fadeaway, the former Mavericks star was next to unstoppable. Just ask all the Dallas Mavericks opponents during their legendary 2011 NBA championship run.

3. Hakeem Olajuwon – Dream Shake

While big men are usually more known for their power and size, Hakeem Olajuwon was different given that he used his finesse. Hakeem's Dream Shake became an iconic move as it placed emphasis on elite footwork. The Dream Shake allowed Olajuwon to get by his defenders in dazzling fashion. It was simply poetry in motion.

4. Michael Jordan – Fadeaway

During his time, there wasn't a lot of NBA players that hung in the air quite like Michael Jordan did. Jordan wowed the NBA world with his crazy athleticism and ability to move with grace while up in the air. A part of his affinity with the air is his signature fadeaway shot that allowed him to win six NBA championships coupled with a ton of game-winners.

5. Kobe Bryant – Turnaround Fadeaway

After Jordan, a player that took a page out of his playbook was Kobe Bryant. Bryant was also a huge fan of scoring via fadeaway jumpers. However, the Black Mamba added a little twist, literally. Thanks to his mastered footwork, Bryant often confused his defenders with his footwork before settling for difficult falling away shots. Like Jordan, Bryant's fadeaway mastery also netted him five NBA titles and iconic game-winning baskets.

6. Allen Iverson – Killer Crossover

It's safe to say that no one wants to be stuck on an island defending Allen Iverson. Iverson was one of the toughest one-on-one scorers to guard, particularly because of his signature Killer Crossover. The Killer Crossover allowed the former NBA MVP to break some ankles, compiling a list of victims, including Michael Jordan.

7. Tim Duncan – Bank Shot

Widely regarded as the Big Fundamental, Tim Duncan isn't the most athletic or strongest center among the bunch. However, Duncan's mastery of the fundamentals allowed him to dominate the NBA. In fact, his signature bank shot perfectly encapsulates his demeanor. It's nothing fancy, yet effective of all sorts. The Bank Shot actually allowed Duncan to be dangerous at the post, making his defenders think twice, whether to allow him to penetrate inside or to let it fly from midrange.

8. Nikola Jokic – Sombor Shuffle

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unorthodox players the NBA has ever seen. He isn't athletic by any means, but his high IQ and feel of the game are in a class of its own. In fact, there's good reason why Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP, collecting the third of his growing career. A part of his arsenal is his iconic Sombor Shuffle. Jokic's go-to move looks extremely awkward on the surface. Yet somehow, he finds a way to convert the one-legged fadeaway shot at a high clip.

9. Rajon Rondo – Behind-the-back fake

At his peak, Rajon Rondo was one of the smartest point guards ever. His basketball IQ was beyond the charts. But combine that with his feel for the game, Rondo was a wizard with the ball in his hands. Nearly everyone loved to witness his signature behind-the-back fake. It not only fooled the defenses but also entire stadiums, including cameramen. Rajon's signature fake usually led to a high percentage shot.

10. LeBron James – LeFU** You 3

Originally, LeBron James was not a reliable three-point shooter. However, in the latter part of his career, The King has evolved his game by incorporating a deadlier three-point shot into his arsenal. James continues to defy Father Time with his signature LeFU** You 3. James basically fakes his opponents out by looking at the ball before pulling up for a three. Although it's not flashy, James rarely misses with it, even during the clutch. It's simply a shot that James takes and makes with full confidence.