After ESPN's Stephen A Smith replied to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' ‘face of the league' comments on Friday, he had a few more words for King James on X, formerly Twitter. Smith took exception to James' response to Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards not wanting to be the new face of the NBA.

Then, after the Lakers' 106-102 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, James spoke to his generation of players passing the torch to the younger generation, per ESPN's X, formerly Twitter.

“When it comes to my generation and the younger generation that's in our league now is that we're playing for the love of the game,” James said. “We're not out here cheating the game. We're putting the grind in, we're putting the time in, we've always gave up, and gave props to the generation that came before us. We always big them up because we know without them there would not be us. And we're just trying to carry on tradition. My generation.

“Me, Steph, KD, Russ, James, Kawhi, and the rest of our crew. And then, we got the younger generation that's doing their thing as well.” James concluded.

Stephen A Smith replies to Lakers' LeBron James

ESPN's Stephen A Smith agreed with Lakers superstar LeBron James' take after Friday's win in how the NBA's older generation approached the game. However, Smith doesn't agree with the James criticizing analysts.

Smith replied to James' interview on X, formerly Twitter.

“He’s right about that. What’s messed up is the other b.s. he’s been spewing: that folks who cover the game are (bleeping) on the game. Critiquing the game, pointing out who’s doing and who’s not doing is NOT (bleeping) on the game. It’s covering the damn game. Greatness is not only measured, it’s compared to other greats. That’s the way it’s always been, some can take it. Some can’t!”

The “some” Smith is referring to is most likely James.