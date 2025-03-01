LeBron James, widely regarded as the current face of the NBA, criticized the mainstream media while backing Anthony Edwards' stance on not wanting to take on that role following the Los Angeles Lakers' recent victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James acknowledged Edwards' perspective, saying he understands why the young Timberwolves star prefers to avoid that burden. He also highlighted how the media often scrutinizes players who become the league’s marquee figures.

The Lakers superstar doubled down on his stance Friday night in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shifting the focus toward the broader basketball culture instead.

“Exactly made my point but anyways. Happy this convo has started. It ain’t about ‘face of the game” and it ain't about one person or one show, it's about the culture of basketball,, the most beautiful game in the world. Our game has never been better. Incredible young stars from all over the world and some older ones 🤣🤣🤣 Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don’t perform we need to discuss that too and break that down,” said James.

LeBron James criticizing the media criticism

James entered the league straight out of high school as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. A once-in-a-generation talent, he has not only met expectations but surpassed them over the past 22 years. With four NBA championships and four MVP Awards, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history.

“Even that can be discussed in a way that’s not to bring finality to that players game but to leave room to see how that player responds and let’s watch the journey of that player,” the 40-year-old continued.

James has spent over two decades in the spotlight, consistently delivering top performances for every team he has played for. Despite his unwavering effort, the four-time MVP has never been immune to criticism.

LeBron James wrapped up his statement by emphasizing that his stance wasn’t about himself stating, “This ain’t about me either. At this point i dont really care what’s said about me it’s always something. This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world. #MindtheGame 💭🧠👑”

Is Anthony Edwards the next face of the league

Every young athlete dreams of becoming the face of their sport, but few consider the full weight of that responsibility. Edwards has emerged as a rising star, solidifying his role as the face of Minnesota’s franchise. With his growing popularity among fans, he is on the verge of becoming the next face of the NBA.

At just 23 years old, Edwards is entering his prime and should be thrilling fans for years to come. There’s no need to burden him with unrealistic expectations. From his perspective, it seems he simply wants fans to appreciate the game without the pressure of constant scrutiny or the weight of expectations he never asked for as a potential face of the NBA.