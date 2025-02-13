The more a player elevates his level in the NBA, the more he gets paid. It's safe to say that when a player reaches All-Star levels, he is bound to get a lucrative contract. However, some players who didn't even make an All-Star team do find ways to nab rich salaries like Tobias Harris. Here is a look at Tobias Harris and the nine highest-paid NBA players who were never All-Stars.

1. Tobias Harris

Career earnings: $273,869,359

Tobias Harris hasn't made an All-Star team in his career. However, he continues to be a reliable starting forward in the NBA today.

While he isn't exactly the flashiest player on the court, Harris can produce on the floor when asked to. As a result, it's primarily the reason why the Detroit Pistons forward is able to bag huge contracts throughout his career while playing for several playoff contenders.

Career earnings: $248,826,931

There's no question that CJ McCollum is a walking bucket. He made a name for himself as part of the Portland Trail Blazers, serving as a reliable backcourt partner with All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

The former NBA Most Improved Player is currently one of the veterans playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he isn't an All-Star, McCollum is more than capable of dropping huge scoring nights.

Career earnings: $204,908,501

It wasn't too long ago when Harrison Barnes was a fixture in the Golden State Warriors dynasty. He helped the team win the title in 2015. But after the Warriors acquired Kevin Durant, Barnes went on to become a starter for several other teams.

While he isn't an All-Star, his timely outside shooting will always have a place in the NBA. As a result, teams are willing to sign him to lucrative contracts.

Career earnings: $203,791,175

Hailing all the way from France, Nicolas Batum has established himself as one of the most reliable international players in the NBA. The French national team mainstay has also played in the NBA for several seasons. Batum recently signed a two-year deal worth $9.6 million to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although he has no All-Star appearances, Batum has been a serviceable two-way player for various teams in the hunt for a championship.

5. Danilo Gallinari

Career earnings: $202,783,808

Coming into the NBA as a prospect from Italy, Danilo Gallinari is another player who is often overlooked. His ability to score in multiple ways made him a valuable player in the league, especially teams that were looking for depth in the wings.

Furthermore, Gallinari has never shied away from stepping up when called upon to contribute. Although injuries hampered his career, Gallinari did rake in huge money while playing in the NBA.

Career earnings: $183,123,512

Although Eric Gordon is quite undersized in the wings, he is certainly a tough competitor who's capable of doing some damage at the perimeter. Gordon carved out a reputation as one of the deepest shooters in the NBA. Opposing teams are never willing to leave him open. While he isn't an All-Star-caliber player, Gordon is still a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner.

7. Rudy Gay

Career earnings: $181,260,320

For several years in the NBA, Rudy Gay was one of the best forwards in the league. But surprisingly, despite several memorable performances, Gay somehow missed out on a single All-Star selection throughout his career.

Nonetheless, during his peak, Gay was a reliable starter. In fact, he even dropped 41 points at one point in his career. But more importantly, Gay certainly earned huge money for someone who didn't make an All-Star Game.

8. Steven Adams

Career earnings: $170,447,826

Steven Adams has carved out a reputation for exhibiting extreme sportsmanship. But while Adams is one of the nicest players in the hardwood, any basketball fan will agree that he also plays hard on the court.

Adams is a stellar rim protector, while also capable of contributing offensively in the paint. Given his likeable personality and impact on the court, it isn't surprising that teams are willing to reward him with lucrative contracts.

9. Thaddeus Young

Career earnings: $152,413,689

When it comes to hustle and doing the dirty work, Thaddeus Young was the man for the job. Given Young's impact in the NBA, it isn't surprising teams were willing to sign him up. But more importantly, Young also deserves credit for his longevity. Although he wasn't an All-Star by any means, Young's veteran leadership and impact on the court transcended beyond the box score.

10. Serge Ibaka

Career earnings: $141,250,191

Oklahoma City Thunder fans probably remember Serge Ibaka. Ibaka served as the Thunder's starting power forward, as he made his defensive presence felt. Despite his impact with the Thunder that saw him lead the NBA in blocks twice and make three All-Defensive Teams, Ibaka somehow missed the All-Star selections, unlike his Thunder teammates.

However, Ibaka's defense was his bread and butter in the NBA. In fact, the Toronto Raptors reaped the benefits when Ibaka helped the franchise collect its first championship banner.