Availability has long been the variable that clouds Zion Williamson’s ceiling. Thankfully, the two-time All-Star has been clocking in and stepping up a lot more often lately. James Borrego believes that speaks to something far beyond the box scores. As the stuck-in-place New Orleans Pelicans prepared for LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets, which was adjusted to early afternoon due to the weather, the interim head coach highlighted a significant streak of availability.

It was going to take more than a snowstorm to keep Williamson out of the starting lineup for a career-high 26th consecutive game.

“I think after tonight's games, it'll be the most consecutive games played in his career. You know there is something to that,” Borrego began. “It says to me that he values it, he wants to be here, he loves it here, and he loves his team.”

Within the building, that stretch is viewed less as a stat and more as evidence of professional alignment. This milestone underscores a significant shift for the 25-year-old forward, who has historically battled injuries, missing 56% of games through this point in his career. It's something the Pelicans have been planning on since Joe Dumars took the job last summer.

“Very proud of (Williamson),” Borrego added. “His maturity, obviously it starts in the offseason in taking care of his body. Having great pride there and working on his mind and his body. Number one thing there.”

The Pelicans endured a nightmare first 20 games. Still, they've stressed process over outcome during Borrego’s interim tenure, and Williamson’s offseason discipline has translated into a steadier in-season presence. The buy-in has also carried into the team’s daily environment.

“I've seen maturity and leadership,” Borrego noted. “(Williamson) is valuing every day that he walks in the gym. He wants to get better. He loves his teammates. He loves his city and just wants to turn this. He wants to make it a winner. I see that focus and that drive right now. Every morning, he gets up and works. He has been very consistent this year. He's just been a joy for me to coach and be around. He makes me better every day. He pushes me to be better, and hopefully I'm doing the same thing.”

This is the true buy-in factor. It’s more than just showing up; it’s about setting a tone that elevates an entire organization. Zion Williamson is clocking in, stepping up, and through his renewed dedication, is authoring the most compelling chapter of his career yet, instead of standing on the sidelines. It's no secret that amid this great stretch, the Pelicans seem content to stand pat with their All-Star through the NBA Trade Deadline as well.

So, for now, James Borrego is simply grateful to witness and benefit from the growth of one of basketball's most talented young stars. There have been lots of small wins to be proud of after all.