On Monday morning, the Chicago Sky sent a shock throughout the WNBA world when they opted to trade star forward and two-time All-Star Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for two future first-round picks, along with a swap of second-round picks. The move brings an end to a burgeoning era in the Windy City and signals the Sky's commitment to something of a rebuild moving forward.

Later in the day on Monday, the Sky officially announced the move on X, formerly Twitter, and needless to say, fans in the comment section were not thrilled with the team's decision.

“Gotta be one of the worst trades I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan.

“Trading the only player on your team that fans wanted to see was a choice,” added another.

“Literally gave up our best player this organization is officially dead,” wrote another fan.

Reese has been a fan favorite for the Sky ever since she was drafted out of LSU two years ago, and in the years since, she has blossomed into one of the bets young stars in the WNBA, turning herself into an elite rebounder and defender, while also showing immense improvement in her offensive skills, adding a legit post game to her arsenal.

While the Sky did bring back some real draft compensation in this trade by snagging the two first-round picks, fans are still clearly not on board with the team dealing its most popular player.

In any case, the 2026 WNBA season is set to get underway in early May.