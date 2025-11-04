George Pickens is enjoying a strong campaign in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. While the team is still groping for consistency, especially on defense, Pickens has been a welcome addition, giving the offense a different dynamic with his quickness, athleticism, and competitiveness.

After their bye week, the Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on Monday. Before the game, Pickens told ESPN that he feels the squad really embraced him after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

In particular, he said he's built a solid chemistry with CeeDee Lamb.

“You got a tandem, two guys that could be great, that kind of feed off each other and in everything they do—they go to the lunch room at the same time, tossing the ball around at the same time, see what I mean? We kind of do everything together, so he's kind of a brother,” said the 24-year-old Pickens.

Before facing the Cardinals, the talented wide receiver has tallied 43 receptions, 685 yards—fourth-best in the NFL—and six touchdowns. His on-field connection with Dak Prescott has helped him become a valuable weapon for the Cowboys.

Pickens only had good things to say about Prescott.

“One thing that really shocked me is his march. You know, how he conducts himself on the field, how he does calls, how he sees what you're doing before you see what you're doing, and that's something, coming from the (Pittsburgh) Steelers, I never experienced,” added Pickens.

He admitted that their defense could be better and expressed optimism that they can turn things around after their bye week. They are currently sitting on a 3-4-1 record.

But as for their offense, with Pickens, Prescott, and Lamb at the forefront, let the opponents worry about that.