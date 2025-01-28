The 2025 NBA trade deadline is just around the corner. For the New York Knicks, it’s shaping up to be a decisive moment that could define their season. Firmly positioned among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have displayed moments of brilliance. However, they still fall short of being a bona fide championship-caliber team. With a proactive front office and a passionate fanbase eager for a deep playoff run, the Knicks must leverage their momentum and address key roster needs. Two trades stand out as potential game-changers: acquiring Walker Kessler and Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz.

Farewell, Mitchell Robinson?

Sure, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a revelation on the offensive end. Still, the Knicks could benefit from adding a defensive-minded, rim-protecting center. Charlotte’s Nick Richards would have been an ideal candidate, but he is now with Phoenix. Other options include Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl and Portland’s Robert Williams III. Our ideal option, though, would be Walker Kessler of Utah.

Not long ago, Mitchell Robinson was integral to the Knicks’ game plan. Recall that during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, New York ranked in the top 10 in offensive efficiency. Much of their success then stemmed from Robinson’s ability to generate second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounding.

This season, Robinson has been sidelined with injuries. Of course, his return could provide the Knicks with a similar boost. This is especially true with his defensive presence still being a valuable asset alongside Towns. However, Robinson’s future with the Knicks is uncertain.

Robinson’s contract—$14.3 million this year, dropping to $13.0 million next season—makes him the team’s most tradeable asset. His salary could fetch a rotation-caliber player. That's a critical consideration for a Knicks team that has been heavily reliant on its current roster.

The Knicks may have wanted to experiment with pairing Robinson and Towns in the frontcourt. That said, time is running out to test that combination.

So, is Robinson the trade chip that could elevate the Knicks to new heights, or is he still a vital piece of their long-term aspirations? That’s a decision New York must make before the trade deadline.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the New York Knicks must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

The missing piece in the paint

Adding Walker Kessler to the Knicks would solidify their frontcourt with a dominant defensive presence. Kessler is averaging 2.4 blocks per game and shooting an efficient 73.3 percent from the field. He offers New York an elite rim protector and a reliable lob threat to complement Jalen Brunson and Towns.

Kessler’s presence would enhance the Knicks’ already formidable defensive identity while also creating additional offensive spacing by allowing Towns to operate more freely. With Robinson sidelined all season and seemingly no longer in the team’s long-term plans, the Knicks must address their depth at center to maintain their title aspirations.

A potential trade package to land Kessler could involve Robinson, a young asset like Miles McBride, and draft picks. Yes, parting with Robinson and a promising player may be challenging. However, the long-term benefits of acquiring Kessler far outweigh the costs. His elite defensive abilities and potential to anchor the team for years make him an ideal acquisition for the Knicks’ playoff push.

A versatile wing with shooting and playmaking

The second trade the Knicks should prioritize is acquiring Simone Fontecchio, Kessler’s teammate in Utah. Though not a household name, Fontecchio brings exactly what the Knicks need. He is a versatile wing who can shoot, facilitate, and defend multiple positions.

With limited wing depth, New York could use another reliable forward to help manage the workloads of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. Fontecchio is a 6’8 forward and career 36.9 percent three-point shooter. He would thrive on open looks created by Jalen Brunson’s drives.

Defensively, Fontecchio’s size and versatility allow him to guard both forward spots effectively. His willingness to take on tough defensive assignments would also be invaluable. This skill set would prove especially useful in matchups against elite Eastern Conference teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Acquiring Fontecchio would likely come at a lower cost than trading for Kessler. A deal centered around a role player and a second-round pick could be enough to tempt the Jazz. For the Knicks, this move represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to address their needs for wing depth and shooting.

The final push

For the Knicks, the 2025 trade deadline represents an opportunity to turn a strong season into a historic one. Walker Kessler and Simone Fontecchio provide solutions to their most pressing needs: elite rim protection and versatile wing play. By making these bold moves, the Knicks can elevate themselves from a playoff contender to a legitimate title threat. With their championship window wide open, it’s time for New York to go all-in and take their shot at ending a decades-long drought.