Why fix something that isn't broken? That is something many fans are asking regarding the Minnesota Timberwolves' dealings this past offseason. Fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Timberwolves organization believed that it was best for the franchise's long-term financial health if they pulled off a trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns away to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a heavily-protected first-round pick.

But clearly, basketball games are not won on contract spreadsheets; the Timberwolves have clearly become a worse team in the aftermath of trading Towns away, slipping down to mediocrity after being one of the West's best teams last season. Meanwhile, Towns has seen his numbers go up with the Knicks, with New York clearly looking like the winner of what seems to be an increasingly lopsided deal.

Even Kendrick Perkins, who doesn't have an extensive track record of spewing level-headed takes, couldn't help but feel disappointed at how things have turned out for the Timberwolves.

“The [Minnesota Timberwolves are] the most disappointing team. And the way that it's trending right now, they’re on the verge of making the worst trade in NBA history, trading away Karl-Anthony Towns,” Perkins said on ESPN's NBA Countdown on Wednesday night.

Expand Tweet

While Perkins certainly did resort to hyperbole in describing the Towns trade as potentially the worst in NBA history, the Timberwolves have indeed fumbled the bag by messing with a good thing. It wasn't quite necessary for the Timberwolves to trade Towns yet; in fact, it wasn't at all needed for them to do so. They had to simply swallow a huge tax bill, and for a contending team, that is always worthwhile of a price to pay.

Now, the Timberwolves are struggling to keep up with the best teams in the West; they currently are just one game above .500, and their postseason status is very much up in the air.

Kendrick Perkins sheds light on an unintended consequence of Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns trade

Trading away Karl-Anthony Towns removed one of the best shooters in the NBA from the Timberwolves lineup. In came Julius Randle, who, while he can shoot the three-ball, doesn't command as much attention from deep as Towns does. In turn, Anthony Edwards is forced to chuck up more threes, as pointed out by Kendrick Perkins.

“Everyone keep talking about, ‘Oh Anthony Edwards, he's not attacking the basket. He's shooting so many three-point shots.' He has no choice!” Perkins said. “Because he's on the floor with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. The paint is crowded.”