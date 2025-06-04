The New York Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. The firing came despite the fact that he led New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, as well as Thibodeau having three years remaining on his contract.

But the Knicks were obviously displeased with Thibodeau and his inflexibility with in-game adjustments. They let go of a coach that led them to the playoffs in four of the past five years—and that's after missing the playoffs for seven straight seasons.

But no matter why Thibodeau was fired, the Knicks' next coach has his or her work cut out for them. They must build on Thibodeau's success, and they will have to succeed where Thibodeau failed.

Next Knicks coach must succeed on the court

First and foremost, the Knicks' next coach must ensure success in the standings. This move was about winning, or a lack thereof. And for better or worse, the next Knicks coach has a high bar to clear. He or she must win 50 or more games next season, as New York won 50-plus games in the last two seasons.

There is also a championship to address, and little time to do so—at least if the next coach is held to the same standard as Thibodeau. Thibodeau was just relieved of the job after coming two wins shy of the NBA Finals. That means that the NBA Finals is now the break even. If next year's Knicks fail to at least win the East, then next year should also go down as a failure, as well.

Granted, that's harsh. But it's the new normal in New York—at least for now. And with the team's core, including Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Miles McBride, returning intact, the Knicks understand the need to win while they're all still around.

Next Knicks coach must embrace the bench

The bench probably played a role in Thibodeau's firing, even if no one from the bench actively complained. The simple fact that McBride played only 49 minutes with the team's starters in place of Hart, per Basketball Reference, speaks to Thibodeau's inflexibility—and that doesn't bode well for free agent recruiting.

Granted, most starting caliber players don't mind being relied on. But the real problem now is that the Knicks are handcuffed in terms of how they can improve. They can make a major trade. If not through a trade, they must settle for incremental upgrades through veteran minimums. Thus, if that major trade fails to materialize, what above-average veterans want to join a team that won't let them take part in the action?

With that being said, the next coach must convince free agents that he's willing to play them. After all, if a veteran free agents is willing to join the Knicks on a minimum deal, they'd like to know they'll have an active role in the team's (presumed) success. And Thibodeau didn't instill that confidence.

Next Knicks coach must repair relationships

The next coach must also mend fences. Brunson was firmly behind Thibodeau, evidenced by his reaction to a question about Thibodeau's job security following New York's elimination. Karl-Anthony Towns posted a seemingly somber message to Thibodeau following the departure, as well. And Hart, Robinson, and Anunoby are all likely to struggle with the move, too.

While a coaching change is difficult to blame on an incoming coach, as it's much more of a Leon Rose-James Dolan decision, hurt feelings can linger. The new coach should immediately reach out to all Knicks players to begin relationship building.

But what if he or she doesn't have to? What if relationships already exist? Jay Wright, Jonnie Bryant? There are candidates who most of the roster already know. That would relieve some of the pressure. Although, to be fair, anyone being considered for this opportunity must grasp the importance of relationships—otherwise climbing the coaching ladder would have been nearly impossible. But either way, there is a lot of work to do to ease the concerns of a locker room that grew to love Thibodeau.

A new voice was probably needed for the Knicks to achieve what everyone around the team hopes to: a championship. Whomever ends up being brought in to replace Thibodeau has their work cut out for them. And they'll have to get started immediately. Fortunately, the new coach will have the luxury of stepping into a seemingly tight-knit locker room that is loaded with talent. Let's hope he or she can do more with it than Thibodeau did.